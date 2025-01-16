California Coast Credit Union Offers Financial Assistance to Members Impacted by So Cal Fires
San Diego, CA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union is offering loan relief options to homeowners affected by wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Cal Coast, one of the longest serving credit unions in Southern California, is making emergency loans, loan modifications, no-cost loan payment deferral plans, and other financial relief programs available to its impacted members in the areas that have been devastated by the recent wildfires.
Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane said, “As a member-owned, values-based organization, we have a proud history of supporting the communities that we serve. This includes providing financial relief in times of emergency, and we are once again extending that helping hand to our members.”
The credit union’s Lending, Loan Servicing, Member Services, and other teams are closely monitoring the situation and anyone interested in getting more information on assistance options can call Cal Coast at (877) 495-1600.
Cal Coast also provided a financial donation to the National Credit Union’s CUAid disaster relief program.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial County can become a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Cal Coast, one of the longest serving credit unions in Southern California, is making emergency loans, loan modifications, no-cost loan payment deferral plans, and other financial relief programs available to its impacted members in the areas that have been devastated by the recent wildfires.
Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane said, “As a member-owned, values-based organization, we have a proud history of supporting the communities that we serve. This includes providing financial relief in times of emergency, and we are once again extending that helping hand to our members.”
The credit union’s Lending, Loan Servicing, Member Services, and other teams are closely monitoring the situation and anyone interested in getting more information on assistance options can call Cal Coast at (877) 495-1600.
Cal Coast also provided a financial donation to the National Credit Union’s CUAid disaster relief program.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial County can become a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Categories