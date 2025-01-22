Payment Automation Platform Exclusively for Penta Software ERP Users
Streamlined, Secure, and Efficient Payments Now Available for Construction Companies Using Penta Software’s ERP Solution. A new clean interface brings a simple "click to pay" functionality.
Greensboro, NC, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DTI, a leader in technology-driven automation solutions, announces the launch of its new Payment Automation Platform, built exclusively for companies using Penta Software. This platform is designed to simplify how Penta clients manage their payments. The new “click to pay” interface replaces the multistep process used in Penta Software.
Called IronPay for Penta, this solution is fully integrated with Penta Software, allowing users to automate the entire payment lifecycle — from vendor enrollment to the final payment — while maintaining full control and visibility. Payments to vendors can be made by all commonly accepted methods including check, ACH, and virtual credit cards.
“We’re excited about DTI’s ability to offer a solution that significantly simplifies the payment processes for our clients while driving growth and profitability,” said Nick Lacenski, President of Penta Software. “Our goal is to empower construction companies to manage their financial operations more effectively, and DTI’s Payment Automation Platform is a major step in achieving that vision. It not only automates payments but also allows our clients to focus on what truly matters — the success of their projects.”
Key Features and Benefits:
- Direct Integration: Fully integrated with Penta Software through API connection.
- Multiple Payment Options: Support for all major payment types, including checks, ACH, and virtual cards.
- Enhanced Security: Mitigate the risk of fraud with secure, digital payment processes.
- Operational Efficiency: Reduce steps to make vendor payments, improvements in user interface.
- Vendor Management: Managed vendor onboarding and real-time visibility into payment status.
“The platform has been developed with the unique needs of Penta clients in mind,” said Ryan White, President of DTI. “Our goal is to simplify the payment process and open new levels of modernization and efficiency, while also generating significant revenue with the virtual card rebate program.”
Availability:
DTI’s Payment Automation Platform is now available to all companies using Penta Software. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.dtiibs.com/dti-and-penta or contact Ian Campbell, icampbell@dtiibs.com.
About DTI:
DTI is a leading provider of technology-driven financial solutions, dedicated to helping companies streamline their financial processes through innovative software platforms. With a focus on improving efficiency and profitability, DTI serves a range of industries including construction, manufacturing, and professional services.
About Penta Software:
Penta Software provides enterprise-class construction management software that helps construction companies and project-based businesses manage their projects and operations more effectively. With decades of experience, Penta Software solutions are trusted by companies across North America to drive efficiency and profitability.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Ryan White, President
rwhite@dtiibs.com
(704) 578-6311
