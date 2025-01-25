CalPro ADAS IdentiScan Launches on Collabtic Platform
CalPro ADAS Solutions ADAS IdentiScan has relaunched on the Collabtic workflow management platform. Collabtic which is the leading open collaboration and knowledge platform in the automotive aftermarket will now provide new and existing customers with direct access to the CalPro' patented ADAS calibration identification software.
Minneaplois, MN, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Integration of CalPro ADAS IdentiScan into the Collabtic Workflow Management platform offers a number of distinct advantages for businesses in the ADAS calibration sector. By merging CalPro's patented technology with an efficient, user-friendly workflow, this platform enables companies to manage their entire ADAS calibration process - from the creation of repair orders to technician communication - all in a single centralized system.
This integration is a groundbreaking development in the market, making it the first solution to provide access to CalPro's Vehicle Safety Feature Identification and Calibration Patent (US11210869). This unique capability enhances the accuracy and efficiency of ADAS calibrations, ensuring that safety features are properly identified and calibrated.
Since the third quarter of 2024, Collabtic has been consistently generating thousands of scans and ADAS reports each month, complete with integrated images. This showcases the platform's capability to handle large volumes of while maintaining high-quality output, which further streamlines operations for businesses in the ADAS calibration space.
Key features and benefits include:
1. Upfront ADAS Calibration Identification: Users can now Identify ADAS calibration and procedures right from the beginning of the repair process, ensuring smoother planning and execution.
2. Comprehensive Workflow Management: Collabtic users can manage everything from repair orders to technician communication, procedure searches, content management, and technical support - all within a single platform accessible from any device (computer, Apple, or Android).
3. Access to Trusted Calibration Procedures: Through live links to ALLDATA and SUN Collision, CalPro offers real-time access to the most up-to-date calibration procedures with the user's valid subscription. For those without these accounts, I-CAR RTS links are available for free.
4. Reliability and Compliance: Customers no longer need to worry about broken links to outdated or illegally downloaded procedures. The platform ensures that the information used is legitimate, protecting users from the risks of relying on third-party sources or violating licensing agreements.
5. Reduction of Liability Risk: With direct access to reputable sources, users avoid the risks associated with using outdated calibration information to perform their repairs and calibrations.
By embedding CalPro's technology into he Collabtic platform, businesses can save time and ensure accuracy, all while improving operational efficiency.
About CalPro ADAS Solutions:
Founded in 2019, CalPro ADAs Solutions is the pioneer in the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and Calibration Identification market. As the first company to create this space, CalPro holds four patents related to ADAS calibration technology. Their core business focuses on licensing their innovative technology to a wide range of industries, including ADAS calibration providers, collision shops, estimating platforms, AI companies, and the insurance sector. CalPro's solutions help businesses streamline ADAS calibration processes, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency in an ever-evolving industry.
About Collabtic:
Founded in 2017, Collabtic is a leading open collaboration and knowledge platform designed to help businesses integrate a wide range of processes into a single, cohesive system. With a focus on driving efficiency, Collabtic enables customers to create customized spaces that tie together tech support, workflow automation, standard operating procedures (SOPs), service information, training management systems (LMS), scheduling and dispatch, tool and machine integration, customer marketplaces, escalation management, and more. The platform's versatility allows businesses to streamline operation, enhance collaboration, and improve overall performance.
Contact Info:
Todd Balan
Todd.Balan@CalProADAS.com
www.CalProADASsolutions.com
Mohan Sethi
Mohan.Sethi@Collabtic.com
www.Collabtic.com
