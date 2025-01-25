Bulldog Steel Fabrication Lunches New Website
Bulldog Steel Fabrication, one of the leading metal fabrication facilities in the southeast, is excited to unveil a completely redesigned website.
Madison, GA, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bulldog Steel Fabrication, one of the leading metal fabrication facilities in the southeast, is excited to unveil a completely redesigned website. This comprehensive transformation underscores Bulldog Steel’s growth, ensuring that its digital presence not only aligns with its future goals but also enhances engagement within the steel fabricating community.
“With some of the challenges the metal industry is now facing—potential material cost fluctuations, supply shortages, and increasing demand—we at Bulldog Steel felt it was time to take a fresh look at the marketplace and expand our potential client reach. This fresh look starts with our redesigned website, which showcases our expertise, our processes, community involvement, and most importantly our commitment to our customers to provide exceptional customer service, produce quality parts, and to deliver on time,” said Carlin Thomas, President and General Manager of Bulldog Steel.
The Bulldog Steel management team understands that efficiencies can be found in many forms—including digital marketing to specific demographics to leverage information into customer lead generation and conversion. Their new website will broaden their potential sales prospects as they begin marketing partnerships with select leading industry publications, utilize the benefits of SEO and analytics, and launch focused advertising on numerous social media channels.
Discover the redesigned website and learn more about Bulldog Steel Fabrication by visiting bsfga.com.
For sales inquiries contact:
(p) 706-343-9830
(e) info@bsfga.com
