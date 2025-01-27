Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers for Cervical Cancer Prevention Mission in Guatemala

Madre y Niño, an organization dedicated to empowering midwives in rural Guatemala, is seeking volunteers for its upcoming trip focused on preventing cervical cancer in the Petén region. The trip, which aims to reach 400 women, is scheduled from Sunday, March 9 to Saturday, March 15, 2025. Volunteers must apply by Sunday, February 9, and are first come first served for those who qualify, with a maximum of ten spots available.