Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers for Cervical Cancer Prevention Mission in Guatemala

Gilmer, TX, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Madre y Niño, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes in rural Guatemala, is now accepting volunteer applications for its upcoming mission trip to the Petén region from Sunday, March 9, 2025, through Saturday, March 15, 2025.
The life-saving trip will specifically target Laguna del Tigre, a remote rainforest bordering Mexico. Volunteers will assist in cervical cancer prevention efforts for 400 women in collaboration with local health authorities and medical professionals. The cost to participate is $800, which covers transportation, lodging, and meals. Airfare is separate. The deadline to apply is February 9, 2025, with a max of 10 volunteers allowed for this trip.
Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Guatemalan women, with 3.77 million Guatemalan women currently at risk for this potentially fatal cancer according to Guatemala’s National Cancer Institute. Studies show women feel more comfortable working with midwives, trusted leaders in their communities.
“By empowering these dedicated providers with knowledge and supplies, Madre y Niño is creating a ripple effect that is improving health outcomes in some of the most underserved areas of Guatemala,” said Deborah Bell, president of Madre y Niño and a family practice nurse practitioner (FNP) from Longview, Texas.
For the past five years, Madre y Niño has worked alongside local communities and health agencies to provide education and essential resources for lay midwives, the primary healthcare providers for most rural births.
With a focus on improving maternal and child health, the organization has educated nearly 200 lay midwives through four separate learning sessions. These sessions have covered vital topics such as recognizing obstetric emergencies, neonatal resuscitation, COVID-19 protocols, and preeclampsia detection—the second leading cause of maternal death in Guatemala. The lay midwives, who are highly respected community leaders despite lacking formal training and supplies, are equipped with life-saving tools, including bulb suctions, Ambu bags, stethoscopes, and blood pressure cuffs, during these sessions.
In addition to educational support, the organization has also delivered essential birth supplies during these sessions, such as exam gloves, umbilical cord clamps, iodine, and soap, ensuring midwives have the tools they need to support safe deliveries.
Madre y Niño has published findings from these sessions in peer-reviewed journals like Birth and Hispanic Health Care International, and presented research at prestigious international conferences, including the International Confederation of Midwives in Bali, Indonesia, and Eurogin in Bilbao, Spain.
Founded by a dedicated group of bilingual nurses and healthcare professionals with strong ties to Texas, Madre y Niño is led by Deborah Bell, whose decades of experience in global healthcare and volunteer work in Guatemala earned her the moniker "Mother Teresa of Guatemala." Bell co-founded Refugee International, which has operated healthcare clinics in Guatemala since 2003. Other key leaders of Madre y Niño include VP Kimberly Garcia, a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and certified nurse midwife; Treasurer Michelle Solis, a registered nurse and former lay midwife; Secretary Bob Kahn, a journalist and author; and Malia Knight, registered nurse.
Additionally, the organization’s board of directors is made up of healthcare professionals and advocates, including obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Chris Yancey, physician assistant Patty Stephens, pediatric nurse practitioner Teri Grothaus, and attorney Claire Earnest. Each board member brings invaluable expertise in maternal health, child welfare, global health, and social justice, helping guide Madre y Niño’s continued efforts to make healthcare accessible to Guatemala’s most vulnerable populations.
Madre y Niño is committed to expanding its reach, both through educational programs for lay midwives and through direct healthcare missions in underserved areas. The organization invites donations, partnerships, and volunteers to help support their mission. Interested parties can contribute by donating funds, purchasing backpacks with birth supplies for lay midwives, buying HPV tests, or volunteering during the organization’s educational sessions or healthcare missions.
For more information about Madre y Niño or to get involved, please visit madreynino.org.
About Madre y Niño
Madre y Niño is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving maternal and child health in rural Guatemala. Through education, resource distribution, and healthcare outreach, the organization empowers local communities to enhance health outcomes and provides critical healthcare services to underserved populations. Founded by a group of experienced healthcare professionals, Madre y Niño works closely with local health authorities to address some of the country’s most pressing healthcare challenges.
Contact
Madre y Niño
Francis Mariela
239-273-6976
madreynino.org
