Join the Movement: "Long Beach Against Anti-Blackness: Call for Justice and Peace in Long Beach"
Long Beach, CA, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A critical call to action is set for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, as community members, leaders, and activists come together in Long Beach to demand increased accountability, justice, and safety for Black communities. This pivotal gathering underscores a community-driven push to address systemic inequities and promote racial reconciliation across all sectors of society.
The event, titled "Long Beach Against Anti-Blackness," aims to mobilize residents and officials to tackle the pressing issue of hate crimes against the Black community, oversight on funding for projects designed to support Black community members and the Racial Reconciliation initiative, increased gun violence in predominately Black neighborhoods, retaliation and discrimination against Black employees and to strategize on improving safety measures for students traveling to and from school.
The demonstration is a wake-up call and a plea to local leaders and law enforcement to uphold and expand initiatives like the Strong Beach, Long Beach Advancing Peace, and the "Racial Reconciliation Initiative."
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Time: 3:00 pm
Location:
City Hall
City of Long Beach
411 W Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802
Cathy Snuggs
562-387-5818
peacewellness.org
