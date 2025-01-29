IO Connect Rebrands as Nova: Ushering in a New Era of Innovation
Boutique professional services firm rebrands to reflect investments in innovative new offerings around artificial intelligence, machine learning, GenAI, and commerce systems.
Newark, NJ, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IO Connect Services, a leader in cloud integration and observability solutions, today announced its rebranding and renaming to Nova, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the company’s journey. The name “Nova” reflects the company’s investment in emerging technologies and innovation.
The rebranding coincides with the launch of a suite of offerings in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Generative AI (GenAI), and vertical solutions for commerce platforms and payment systems. These advancements position Nova at the forefront of enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.
“For almost eight years we’ve been quietly delivering great engineering solutions for our customers,” said Dr. Javier Navarro Machuca, Founder and CEO of Nova. “These investments allow us to take our best practices into new exciting areas.” The name Nova also underscores the company’s emphasis on staying nimble and evolving to drive “We are committed to meeting our customers where they are innovating,” said Dr. Tim Currie, VP of Growth at Nova. “That means AI applied to new and sometimes unexplored use cases.”
The transformation to Nova highlights the company’s vision to shine as a beacon of innovation and excellence. Nova remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional value, cutting-edge technology, and impactful solutions to its clients worldwide.
About Nova
Nova (formerly IO Connect) is part of the East Los Capital portfolio of investments, with offices in Newark, NJ and Guadalajara, Mexico. As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner and a Datadog Gold Tier Partner, Nova is a leader in cloud engineering and observability solutions. The new suite of offerings focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Generative AI (GenAI), commerce platforms, and payment systems.
Media Contact:
Lorena Freese
Operations Director
http://www.novacloud.io
lorena.freese@novacloud.io
