Dementia Society of America® Announces 2024 Ginny Gives® Award Winners
Doylestown, PA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Dementia Society of America (DSA) is thrilled to unveil the international recipients of the prestigious 2024 Ginny Gives® Awards. This annual program highlights remarkable contributions to Dementia care, non-medical interventions, basic research, and innovations that significantly enhance the quality of life for those living with Dementia and their care partners. Named in memory of Ginny J., whose journey through Dementia was characterized by her radiant smile and indomitable spirit, the awards commemorate the groundbreaking efforts that reflect her legacy.
This year's Ginny Gives® Awards spotlighted exceptional achievements across various domains, including music, the arts, medical research, innovation, and care. These fields represent the diverse and dynamic approaches to meeting the needs of the Dementia community through creativity, advancements in science, and service above self.
Ann Redfield, Executive Vice President of the Dementia Society of America, admired the winners: "We are incredibly inspired by the dedication and creativity of this year's Ginny Gives® Award recipients. Each has made profound contributions to the lives of those affected by Dementia. Their efforts honor Ginny's legacy and significantly propel our mission to improve life-enriching outcomes for the Dementia community."
The virtual award ceremony on December 10, 2024, brought together participants from across the United States and Canada to celebrate these remarkable achievements. The event included presentations from the award winners, providing a platform for them to share their successful programs and discuss the impacts on their communities.
Each winning organization exemplified excellence aligned with one of four core recognition categories, Dementia ENRICH™, Dementia QUEST®, Dementia SMART®, and Dementia CARER®, while embodying the spirit of the Ginny Gives® ethos.
In addition to the prestigious plaque, nonprofit winners received unrestricted cash awards that aid in continuing and expanding their impactful work.
Blaine Greenfield, Senior Vice President, added, "These awards not only recognize excellence in Dementia care but also serve as a beacon of hope and innovation within the community. We are thankful for the opportunity to support such transformative efforts and look forward to their continued success."
For a list of 2024 Ginny Gives® Award winners and more details about their organizations, please visit www.Dementiasociety.org/awards.
About the Dementia Society of America®
The Dementia Society of America (DSA) is the nation's leading volunteer-driven all-Dementias awareness organization. DSA provides a website, social media presence, toll-free request line, educational materials, and recognition to individuals and organizations who lead and serve the Dementia community through Awareness, Research, and Enrichment.
Photo courtesy of Fairmount Home, Glenburnie, Ontario, Canada.
Contact
Kevin Jameson
1-800-336-3684
