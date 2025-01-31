Chris Hood Unveils "Infailible": a Bold Look at Ai’s Impact on Business and Consumer Behavior
New Book Challenges the Growing AI Ideology and Urges Leaders to Balance Innovation with Humanity
Franklin, TN, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bestselling author and strategist Chris Hood announces the release of Infailible: The Artificial Intelligence Ideology Reshaping Consumer Behavior, a thought-provoking exploration of AI’s expanding role in business and customer engagement.
With over 20 years of AI and Customer Experience with a career spanning Google, Disney, and Universal, Hood brings a fresh perspective to a space dominated by hype and fear. Infailible isn’t another book about how to use AI — it’s a wake-up call for businesses, leaders, and marketers to rethink AI’s role before it reshapes customer relationships beyond repair.
“AI shapes our future, but human imagination, compassion, and courage define its purpose,” Hood writes in Infailible. “The real risk isn’t AI itself — it’s how we choose to use it.”
Drawing on real-world case studies from companies like Nike, Starbucks, and Taco Bell, as well as insights from AI pioneers such as Lately AI, PolyAPI and Affectiva, Hood explores how businesses can harness AI without sacrificing trust, authenticity, or customer loyalty. Each chapter pairs a type of artificial intelligence with its corresponding human intelligence, offering practical strategies for leaders navigating the AI revolution.
Who Should Read Infailible?
This book is for business executives, marketers, CX professionals, and AI strategists looking for a balanced, real-world perspective on AI’s impact. Whether you’re implementing AI in your organization or questioning its role in business, Infailible challenges you to think critically, act responsibly, and keep humanity at the center of innovation.
Chris Hood is also the author of the bestselling framework Customer Transformation and has been recognized as one of the Top 30 Customer Experience Voices by Global Gurus. He advises businesses on AI, marketing, customer experience, and gaming and teaches at Southern New Hampshire University, focusing on the intersection of business and technology.
Availability
Infailible is available now in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats.
Contact
CH Digital Ventures, LLC.
Chris Hood
657-222-4747
https://chrishood.com
