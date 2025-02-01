New Sonesta James Hotel to be Tallest Building in Miami
Sonesta International Hotels Corporate has announced a deal with South Florida’s Mint Developers, in partnership with AD1, to build The James Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami, Florida, an estimated $850 million development that is expected to open in January 2028.
Hollywood, FL, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new 82-story tower, which will be the tallest structure to grace the Miami skyline, will feature approximately 336 fully-furnished and decorated residences, with about 200 rooms going into a hotel leaseback program. The property will include a spa, private cabanas with plunge pools, snow and rain rooms, and restaurants that include the highest elevation luxury bar in the Americas. The project will also feature a four-story private club where members will have access to the James Hotel.
Mint's Daniel Berman said the first round of funding is in place, and the developers expect the groundbreaking to be in Q1 2026. Sonesta is contributing key money to the project.
“At AD1, we are thrilled to partner with Sonesta and Mint Developers on The James Hotel & Residences. This project is a testament to our commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences,” said Daniel Berman.
Sales of the units are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 with an exclusive offer available to the more than seven million Sonesta Travel Pass members.
Sonesta has approximately 1,100 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 13 brands in eight countries.
Mint represents a collaboration between AD1, Big Development, and To The Stars, uniting decades of luxury real estate development and hospitality management. This partnership has developed and/or managed more than 5,000 units.
About AD1
AD1 is a premier hospitality management company dedicated to delivering memorable guest experiences and innovative hospitality solutions. With properties across Florida and beyond, AD1 continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.
