Bellevue Family Counseling Launches New Website to Better Serve Clients

Bellevue Family Counseling has launched a new website to make counseling support more accessible. The site features detailed therapist profiles, streamlined appointment booking, and helpful resources for children, teens, adults, couples, and parents. “We wanted to simplify the process of finding the right therapist,” said co-owner Marlon Familton. Co-owner Leah Koenig added, “This redesign empowers families to take positive steps.” Visit Bellevue Family Counseling's new site to learn more.