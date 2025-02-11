Bellevue Family Counseling Launches New Website to Better Serve Clients
Bellevue, WA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bellevue Family Counseling, a trusted provider of counseling service for children, teens, adults, couples, and parents in the Bellevue area since 2008, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. This enhanced online platform is designed to make it easier than ever for clients to find the right therapist for their needs and book appointments seamlessly.
Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Marlon Familton and Leah Koenig, Bellevue Family Counseling has built a reputation for offering compassionate, evidence-based care. With a team of 15 dedicated therapists, the practice provides a wide range of services, including child therapy, teen counseling, parent coaching, adult individual counseling, and couples therapy.
“Our new website represents a significant step forward in how we connect with our clients,” said Marlon Familton, who specializes in counseling for adults and couples. “We know that finding the right therapist can feel overwhelming. This site was designed to simplify that process by offering clear information about our services and an easy way to schedule appointments.”
Leah Koenig, who focuses on teen counseling and parent coaching, added: “As therapists, we are deeply committed to helping families thrive. This new platform reflects our dedication to making mental health support more accessible and user-friendly. We’re thrilled to offer a resource that empowers parents and teens to take that first step toward positive change.”
The redesigned website features:
Comprehensive Therapist Profiles: Clients can easily browse detailed profiles of each therapist to find the best match for their unique needs.
Streamlined Appointment Booking: A user-friendly interface allows clients to book sessions quickly and efficiently.
Expanded Service Information: Visitors can explore the full range of counseling services offered for individuals, couples, families, and children.
Resources for Growth: The site includes helpful blog articles and tips on parenting, relationships, and mental health.
Bellevue Family Counseling’s new website reflects its mission to provide personalized care in a warm and welcoming environment. Whether you are seeking support for personal growth or navigating family challenges, their team is ready to help you take the next step toward healing and connection. Visit the new website today at www.bellevuecounseling.net to learn more or schedule an appointment.
Marlon Familton
425-947-5030
www.bellevuecounseling.net
