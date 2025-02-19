Pre-Orders for the 1/3 Scale "The Lord of the Rings (Film), The Dark Lord Sauron" Statue Began Feb. 13, 2025

Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Prime 1 Studio") has announced the release of its latest product under the high-end statue brand "Prime 1 statue," the Museum masterline: "The Lord of the Rings (Film), The Dark Lord Sauron" statue. Pre-orders began on February 13, 2025, with the product scheduled for release around August 2026.