Pre-Orders for the 1/3 Scale "The Lord of the Rings (Film), The Dark Lord Sauron" Statue Began Feb. 13, 2025
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Prime 1 Studio") has announced the release of its latest product under the high-end statue brand "Prime 1 statue," the Museum masterline: "The Lord of the Rings (Film), The Dark Lord Sauron" statue. Pre-orders began on February 13, 2025, with the product scheduled for release around August 2026.
Asakusa, Japan, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From the film "The Lord of the Rings," the Dark Lord Sauron has been realized as a 1/3 scale polystone statue, standing at an impressive height of 117 cm. The carefully considered pose balances tension and relaxation, resulting in a stance that conveys both authority and dread.
The intricately sculpted armor features sharp edges and delicate relief engravings. The chainmail is woven from actual iron, while the fabric cloak is fixed in a flowing form to enhance realism. The protective gear adorning his body is expressed through a variety of painting and sculpting techniques, with his iconic massive mace and the One Ring also meticulously crafted.
The custom base integrates elements inspired by the battlefield of Dagorlad, Mount Doom, and Barad-dûr. Scattered skulls, cracked rocky surfaces, and fortified walls are illuminated by the red glow of LED lighting, representing the eye of Sauron and flowing magma.
Additionally, the bonus version includes an interchangeable left-hand part gripping a sword. Featuring a substantial metallic texture and a finely honed blade, the design evokes the legendary sword of Sauron as described in Tolkien’s writings.
Product name:
Museum masterline The Lord of the Rings (film) The Dark Lord Sauron bonus version
Retail price USD: $1,899
Edition size: 600
Arrival date: Aug. 2026
Scale: 1/3
H: 117cm W: 67cm D: 82cm
H: 117cm W: 67cm D: 87cm (Sword)
Weight: 26.3 kg
Materials: polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional items
- The Lord of the Rings themed-base with built-in LED
- One (1) swappable left hand (mace)
- One (1) swappable left hand (sword) *bonus part
LED power supply method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Hiroya Kubota
+81-3-6662-8927
https://www.prime1studio.com/
