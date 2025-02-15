The Next Giant Leap: Veteran Astronaut Who Repaired Hubble Joins Ambitious Launch Start-Up, LESATH, Validating 2.8BN TGT
LESATH Space International, rapid-access rocket start-up announces appointment of Col. Michael "Bueno" Good (USAF Ret.), former NASA astronaut, to its Board of Directors.
Buffalo, NY, February 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LESATH Space International, the innovative rapid-access rocket company revolutionizing commercial space launch cadence and capability, today announced the appointment of Col. Michael "Bueno" Good (USAF Ret.), former NASA astronaut and aerospace engineering expert, to its Board of Directors.
This strategic addition brings unparalleled spaceflight and engineering ability to LESATH's leadership team. Col. Good, who logged nearly thirty hours of spacewalk time during critical Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions and International Space Station operations, brings extensive experience in spacecraft systems, mission operations, and aerospace engineering to LESATH's rapid-growth trajectory.
"Mike's appointment represents a significant milestone in LESATH's development," said T.A. Pawlak III, CEO of LESATH International. "His unique combination of operational spaceflight experience, extensive testing expertise with multiple aircraft systems, and deep understanding of both government and commercial space operations aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize rapid-response launch capabilities."
Col. Good's distinguished career spans multiple domains critical to LESATH's business model:
· NASA mission specialist with two successful Space Shuttle missions
· Test pilot experience with over 30 different aircraft, including the B-2 stealth bomber
· Advanced systems engineering ability from both military and civilian space operations
· Crew lead on NASA's Commercial Crew Program
· Recent experience with Blue Origin programs (New Shepard, New Glenn, Blue Moon and Orbital Reef)
"LESATH's focus on reusability, and increased environmental sustainability through methane propulsion, represents a further step in the future of commercial space operations," said Col. Good. "The company's ambitious plan to bring a sustainable LV platform to their aggressive on demand launch window addresses a critical market concern that I've experienced firsthand throughout my career in both government and commercial space operations."
This appointment strengthens LESATH's position in the $32.41 billion commercial space launch market, adding significant operational ability as the company moves toward its planned test launches and commercial operations. Col. Good’s experience with NASA's Commercial Crew Program particularly enhances LESATH's capabilities in meeting both government and commercial customer requirements, and his voice will be essential in achieving the next milestone for the company.
About LESATH International:
LESATH is at the forefront of rapid-access rocket technology, offering innovative solutions for efficient and eco-conscious space launches. Developing both expendable and reusable payload delivery with a commitment to 72-hour launch windows and reduced carbon footprints, LESATH is revolutionizing access to Low Earth Orbit for both commercial and government clients.
For more information, please contact:
Steven D. Andrews
sandrews@lesathspace.com
