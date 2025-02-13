Women’s Wellness Clinic in San Juan Capistrano Launches New Workshops and Fitness Classes Focused on Perimenopause/Menopause Support
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness, a provider of women’s health services, is excited to announce the launch of a series of new workshops and fitness classes designed to support women navigating the transformative journey of Perimenopause/Menopause. These programs aim to provide education, empowerment, and practical tools for women to manage their physical and emotional well-being during this life stage.
San Juan Capistrano, CA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “We know that Perimenopause/Menopause can be a challenging time for many women, both physically and emotionally,” said Melissa Matta, co-owner, Physical Therapist and Certified Menopause Practitioner at KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness. “Our goal is to provide women with the tools and support they need to not only manage symptoms but also embrace this stage of life with confidence and vitality. Our workshops and fitness classes are designed to empower women by offering education, community, and practical ways to improve their overall well-being.”
“Our menopause workshops and fitness classes focus on a holistic approach to health, covering key topics such as hormonal balance, nutrition, stress management, and physical fitness,” said Cristi Eid, co-owner, Pilates Instructor and Functional Movement Specialist at KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness. “Melissa and I wanted to tailor programs specifically for women in perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause, our clinic is committed to creating a safe, supportive and informative environment for all participants.”
Menopause Workshops:
The interactive workshops will provide valuable insights into understanding menopause and its impact on the body and mind. Participants will learn about hormone fluctuations, how to manage symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, mood swings, and weight gain, and strategies for maintaining overall health and vitality during this phase of life. Sleep health, nutritional support, stress reduction strategies and changes in pelvic floor.
Fitness Classes for Menopause:
Physical fitness plays a crucial role in managing menopausal symptoms, and KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness is offering a range of fitness classes designed to support the body’s changing needs. These classes will include low-impact activities such as yoga, Pilates, strength training, and aerobic exercises tailored to women’s health during menopause. Certified instructors will focus on improving bone health, flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular health, while also addressing common concerns such as joint pain and reduced mobility.
Program Details:
- Menopause Workshops: Held Wednesdays via a live Zoom, covering topics such as nutrition, mental health, hormone therapy options, and more.
- Fitness Classes: Available Tuesday and Thursday at KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness, offering tailored exercise programs focusing on strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health.
- Additional Resources: Attendees will also have access to one-on-one consultations with experts, a private online community for continued support, and educational materials to enhance their menopause journey.
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness is committed to providing a comprehensive approach to women’s health, with a focus on empowering women to take charge of their wellness at every stage of life. By offering these workshops and fitness classes, the clinic hopes to foster a sense of community, support, and wellness for women going through menopause.
For more information about the menopause workshops, fitness classes, and registration details, please visit www.korpt&wellness.com or contact 949-276-8020.
About KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness is a women’s wellness clinic dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care for women at every stage of life. Specializing in areas such as menopause management, orthopedic and pelvic floor physical therapy, breast oncology rehabilitation, lymphedema management and osteoporosis care, KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness offers a range of services such as pilates, massage, acupuncture, life coaching and more to help women achieve their optimal health and well-being. With a team of expert practitioners and a holistic approach to care, KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness strives to empower women through education, support, and personalized wellness solutions.
Media Contact:
Cristi Eid
Co Owner, Movement Specialist
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness
Phone: 949-276-8020
Website: www.korptwellness.com
“Our menopause workshops and fitness classes focus on a holistic approach to health, covering key topics such as hormonal balance, nutrition, stress management, and physical fitness,” said Cristi Eid, co-owner, Pilates Instructor and Functional Movement Specialist at KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness. “Melissa and I wanted to tailor programs specifically for women in perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause, our clinic is committed to creating a safe, supportive and informative environment for all participants.”
Menopause Workshops:
The interactive workshops will provide valuable insights into understanding menopause and its impact on the body and mind. Participants will learn about hormone fluctuations, how to manage symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, mood swings, and weight gain, and strategies for maintaining overall health and vitality during this phase of life. Sleep health, nutritional support, stress reduction strategies and changes in pelvic floor.
Fitness Classes for Menopause:
Physical fitness plays a crucial role in managing menopausal symptoms, and KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness is offering a range of fitness classes designed to support the body’s changing needs. These classes will include low-impact activities such as yoga, Pilates, strength training, and aerobic exercises tailored to women’s health during menopause. Certified instructors will focus on improving bone health, flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular health, while also addressing common concerns such as joint pain and reduced mobility.
Program Details:
- Menopause Workshops: Held Wednesdays via a live Zoom, covering topics such as nutrition, mental health, hormone therapy options, and more.
- Fitness Classes: Available Tuesday and Thursday at KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness, offering tailored exercise programs focusing on strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health.
- Additional Resources: Attendees will also have access to one-on-one consultations with experts, a private online community for continued support, and educational materials to enhance their menopause journey.
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness is committed to providing a comprehensive approach to women’s health, with a focus on empowering women to take charge of their wellness at every stage of life. By offering these workshops and fitness classes, the clinic hopes to foster a sense of community, support, and wellness for women going through menopause.
For more information about the menopause workshops, fitness classes, and registration details, please visit www.korpt&wellness.com or contact 949-276-8020.
About KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness is a women’s wellness clinic dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care for women at every stage of life. Specializing in areas such as menopause management, orthopedic and pelvic floor physical therapy, breast oncology rehabilitation, lymphedema management and osteoporosis care, KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness offers a range of services such as pilates, massage, acupuncture, life coaching and more to help women achieve their optimal health and well-being. With a team of expert practitioners and a holistic approach to care, KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness strives to empower women through education, support, and personalized wellness solutions.
Media Contact:
Cristi Eid
Co Owner, Movement Specialist
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness
Phone: 949-276-8020
Website: www.korptwellness.com
Contact
KOR Physical Therapy & WellnessContact
Cristi Eid
650-489-8084
www.korptandwellness.com
Cristi Eid
650-489-8084
www.korptandwellness.com
Multimedia
Menopause Workshop
Menopause Workshop, Live on Wednesday, March 19 via Zoom with Cristi Eid and Melissa Matta, Co-Owners of KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness.
Categories