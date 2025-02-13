Women’s Wellness Clinic in San Juan Capistrano Launches New Workshops and Fitness Classes Focused on Perimenopause/Menopause Support

KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness, a provider of women’s health services, is excited to announce the launch of a series of new workshops and fitness classes designed to support women navigating the transformative journey of Perimenopause/Menopause. These programs aim to provide education, empowerment, and practical tools for women to manage their physical and emotional well-being during this life stage.