Sophia Poppy Ericksen Solo Art Show: "On the Shore," Denver, CO

“On the Shore” (2/21 - 3/9) explores the shoreline as the boundary between life and death, a liminal space filled with ambiguity and longing. Through collaged imagery of sand, water, and fog, Sophia reflects on humanity’s universal yearning to understand the unknown while embracing the beauty and fear of the inevitable. This series invites viewers to confront mortality and consider how memory and transformation shape our relationship with the end.