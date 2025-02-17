EXACO to Showcase Premium European Greenhouses at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival
Seattle, WA, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EXACO to Showcase Premium European Greenhouses at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival in Seattle, Feb. 19-23, 2025.
EXACO, a national distributor of premium hobby European greenhouses, outdoor structures, and garden products, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious Northwest Flower & Garden Festival in Seattle from February 19-23, 2025.
The event will be held at the Seattle Convention Center, 705 Pike Street in Seattle, WA.
As a trusted national distributor of the finest greenhouses and garden products, EXACO brings decades of expertise and a passion for providing top-tier products to garden enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada. Attendees will be able to explore two of EXACO's best-selling greenhouses from the finest European manufacturers and meet EXACO founder, Andrew Cook.
EXACO, founded in 1988, is based near Austin, TX where it has the only indoor greenhouse showroom in the country.
EXACO's Featured Products at the Festival:
Elegant Greenhouses: EXACO will bring two of its finest, durable models for attendees to walk inside and see in person. Product manuals and catalogs will be on site for additional offerings.
EXACO will be located at Booth 2634, C1 and C2. Representatives will be available to answer questions, explain the differences in the different greenhouses on the market, and discuss the benefits of owning a greenhouse.
For more information about EXACO and its greenhouses, please visit www.exaco.com.
About EXACO
EXACO is a family-owned importer of fine European greenhouses, outdoor structures, and garden products from Belgium, Austria, German and British factories. Focusing on quality, durability, and innovative design, EXACO has been a trusted partner for garden enthusiasts and professionals seeking the best solutions for their outdoor spaces.
The company works with top European manufacturers to deliver premium products that elevate the gardening experience.
Media Contact
EXACO
Jodie Michalak, Marketing Associate
Phone: 512-407-8500 ext. 707
Email: jodie@exaco.com
Website: www.exaco.com
Categories