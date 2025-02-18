Young Adults with Special Needs Face Critical Gap in Support Services; Samantha's Outings Provides Vital Community Resource
There's a void in aid once children with special needs become adults, Samantha's Outings aims to fill that void.
San Diego, CA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Samantha's Outings will be holding its monthly gathering for Families of Special Needs on March 8 from 5-8PM here in Cardiff, CA. At these monthly events Samantha's Outings offers a dedicated night out for families and caregivers of special needs adults. Attendees can enjoy an evening of celebration, complete with delicious food, dancing, music, and camaraderie.
"Samantha's Outings was born out of a personal need I recognized for my own daughter," says Sarah Vasquez, Founder of Samantha's Outings. "I saw the growing need for a program like this, and its rapid growth over the past year demonstrates just how vital it is. We've not only built a thriving community but also become a hub for other special needs service providers, including specialized self-determination teachers, educators, therapists, athletic trainers, and more." The organization's rapid expansion highlights the urgent need for such support and the power of a mother's compassion and drive.
In the near future Sarah wants to have transportation established for excursions and a home base offering respite.
About Samantha's Outings:
Samantha's Outings is a developing non-profit organization dedicated to providing enriching experiences for youth and adults with special needs.
For further information please contact:
Samantha’s Outings
Sarah Vasquez, Founder and CEO
samanthasoutings@gmail.com
760-774-1916
www.samanthasoutings.com
