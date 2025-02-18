Tween Prodigy Kayla Stephens Releases Debut EP "Elementary Wisdom"

12-year-old Kayla Stephens drops captivating debut EP "Elementary Wisdom" on her 12th birthday. A Simpson Middle School Student diagnosed with ADHD and giftedness, Kayla overcame challenges with the help of vocal coach Bri Simmons and her talented stepson Shane to create what can only be described as a catchy and fresh launch into music.