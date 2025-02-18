Tween Prodigy Kayla Stephens Releases Debut EP "Elementary Wisdom"
12-year-old Kayla Stephens drops captivating debut EP "Elementary Wisdom" on her 12th birthday. A Simpson Middle School Student diagnosed with ADHD and giftedness, Kayla overcame challenges with the help of vocal coach Bri Simmons and her talented stepson Shane to create what can only be described as a catchy and fresh launch into music.
Marietta, GA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At just 12 years old, Kayla Stephens is already making waves in the music industry. Her debut EP, "Elementary Wisdom," is being released on her 12th birthday. With a catchy, fresh pop vibe, and captivating tracks like "Elementary Wisdom," "Vortex," "Teenage Dream," and "Princess," this EP is poised to resonate with listeners of all ages.
Kayla's story is one of perseverance and passion. From balancing school with music production to overcoming personal challenges, Kayla has proven that belief in oneself is key to success.
Diagnosed as "twice exceptional" with ADHD and giftedness in 4th grade, Kayla excels at creative tasks but struggles with simple ones. Traditional music training has been challenging due to its repetitive nature. Kayla went through several music teachers before finding the right fit with Bri Simmons of Let’s Sing and Play Studios.
On their first day at Bri’s office, Kayla, without prior discussion, expressed her desire to create and release her first album before her 12th birthday. Though Bri's business focuses on music lessons, she agreed to the ambitious project. Bri, juggling her family and small business, found time to mentor Kayla through the entire process. Her patience and positivity were instrumental in bringing Kayla’s vision to life.
Bri's 19-year-old stepson handled all arrangements, producing, and mixing. Initially hesitant to involve him, Bri's decision proved invaluable. Shane’s talent has been key to the project’s success. Despite his Autism, or perhaps because of it, Shane's creativity and talent shine through in the music. Together, these neurodiverse trailblazers have created a unique and compelling musical experience.
"Elementary Wisdom" is being released without a traditional record label. Kayla and her mom established K.LA Productions and are using DistroKid to distribute the music. They also collaborated on the music videos, experimenting with new AI technology. This independent approach allows them to maintain creative control and reach audiences directly.
Kayla's EP is available now on all major streaming services and her first two music videos are live on YouTube. Look for Elementary Wisdom and Princess.
