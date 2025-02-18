FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
Boston, MA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth.
FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience, offering both free-to-play and real-money contests. Players spin to generate lineups, lock in their favorite athletes and compete in tournaments across major professional and collegiate sports leagues, including football (NFL, CFB), basketball (NBA, CBB), baseball (MLB), hockey (NHL) and golf.
Following the 2023 acquisition of BettorFantasy, FantasySpin has fully integrated the platform, bringing its innovative gameplay into a regulated DFS environment across 23 states and Washington, D.C., with further expansion on the horizon.
FantasySpin also completed the successful beta launch of its DFS platform over recent months. The beta demonstrated strong engagement and high-cross pollination of users playing multiple sports at the same time, validating FantasySpin’s unique game format and paving the way for future growth.
As a result of these achievements, FantasySpin’s leadership transition plan is progressing as intended. Sahil Patel has been appointed CEO, stepping into the role after successfully leading post-acquisition execution as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Steve Happas, former CEO, has transitioned into the role of Chairman, ensuring continuity as the company scales.
"This leadership evolution comes at the perfect time," said Sahil Patel, CEO of FantasySpin. "FantasySpin’s innovative gameplay has already proven its ability to engage players and drive results. With the full integration of BettorFantasy and a successful beta launch behind us, we’re ready to accelerate growth and bring the next evolution of DFS to market."
"FantasySpin continues to change the game for DFS," added Steve “Dakota” Happas, Chairman of FantasySpin. "With strong user engagement, successful platform execution and the right leadership team in place, the company is well-positioned to scale even further."
For more information, visit FantasySpin.com and download the free-to-play fantasy sports app at the App Store or Google Play.
*Users must be 18+ (19+ in Neb. And 21+ in Mass.) to enter cash contests.
