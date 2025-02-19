Join the Celebration - James Madison Preparatory School, a Public Charter Serving Grades 6-12, Marks 25 Years of Excellence with a Family-Friendly Event on Feb. 22
Phoenix, AZ, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Madison Preparatory School Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Education Honoring Tradition, Leadership, and the Future of American Education.
In an era where education is more critical than ever to preserving American values, James Madison Preparatory School (JMPS) proudly celebrates 25 years of shaping the next generation of informed citizens and leaders. The school will host a special 25th Anniversary Celebration on February 22, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM, welcoming families, alumni, and community members to experience first-hand the academic rigor, extracurricular excellence, and character-driven education that define JMPS.
Since its founding, JMPS has been dedicated to educating students in grades 6-12 with a focus on leadership, civic responsibility, and a deep appreciation for American history and government. The school’s classical curriculum, inspired by the principles of the Founding Fathers, is complemented by a robust selection of Advanced Placement (AP) courses, honors classes, and an unparalleled extracurricular program that fosters both intellectual and personal growth.
"At James Madison Preparatory School, education goes beyond textbooks and tests—it builds character, instills integrity, and prepares students to be courageous, informed, and engaged members of society," said Principal Debra Caves.
Explore Our Exceptional Extracurricular Programs
As part of the celebration, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the diverse extracurricular programs offered at JMPS, including:
STEM and Robotics – Encouraging innovation and problem-solving.
Performing Arts and Theater – Cultivating creativity and public speaking skills.
Athletics (Softball, Soccer, and More) – Promoting teamwork and discipline.
Student Government & National Honor Society (NHS) – Providing leadership and service opportunities.
JMPS Featured on "The Balancing Act" Local Edition: Phoenix
The school’s dedication to blending rigorous academics with civic engagement has recently gained national attention. JMPS will be featured on The Balancing Act Local Edition: Phoenix, showcasing how its unique approach to education prepares students for college, careers, and responsible citizenship.
Parents and students alike praise JMPS for its ability to combine the best aspects of both large and small schools.
"Having my kids at JMPS for 6th-12th grades has been the best parenting decision I have made. In addition to Honors and AP class availability, they also participate in extracurriculars such as theater, softball, robotics, soccer, student government, NHS, and so much more. The best of everything is at JMPS: a rich, fulfilling educational experience that you see in the big schools AND the mentorship and personal attention you want from a small school," shared a JMPS parent.
Join Us in Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence
Families interested in learning more about JMPS and its mission are encouraged to attend the 25th Anniversary Celebration and explore how the school continues to shape the leaders of tomorrow by fostering a love for learning, a respect for tradition, and a commitment to excellence.
For more information, visit madisonpreplp.com or contact Principal Debra Caves at dcaves@madisonprep.org or 480-345-2306.
About James Madison Preparatory School
Founded in 1999, James Madison Preparatory School is an independent, tuition-free charter school dedicated to academic excellence, character development, and civic education. Serving grades 6-12 in Tempe, Arizona, JMPS provides students with a challenging curriculum, a strong sense of community, and extensive extracurricular opportunities to ensure their success in higher education and beyond.
Contact:
Principal: Mrs. Debra Caves
dcaves@madisonprep.org
5815 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe, Arizona 85283
480-345-2306
