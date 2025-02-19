Join the Celebration - James Madison Preparatory School, a Public Charter Serving Grades 6-12, Marks 25 Years of Excellence with a Family-Friendly Event on Feb. 22

James Madison Preparatory School celebrates 25 years of excellence in education, fostering leadership, civic responsibility, and academic achievement. The 25th Anniversary Celebration on February 22 will showcase the school's rigorous academics, diverse extracurricular programs, and commitment to character development. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the school's mission, values, and future.