Occidental Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
Austin, TX, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Houston-based Occidental, a leading energy and chemical company that innovates for a lower-carbon future, as a Founding Member.
“Over the last century, Occidental has committed to providing essential, reliable energy including innovating cutting-edge technologies for a lower-carbon future,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “As one of the leading energy companies in the world, Occidental’s interest in incorporating nuclear into its operations is pivotal for the industry and will further their mission to enhance our grid with clean, reliable power.”
“We are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions to develop Texas oil and gas resources safely and enhance America’s energy security,” said Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental. “Joining the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member aligns with our commitment to advance emissions-free energy technologies to enhance the reliability of our energy grid, ensuring a cleaner and more resilient future for all.”
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
About Occidental
Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.
