Mark Allen Ingersoll Honored as a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Denver, CO, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Allen Ingersoll of Denver, Colorado, has been named Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in construction.
About Mark Allen Ingersoll
Mark Allen Ingersoll is the owner of Ingersoll Custom Homes and Flooring. He provides custom remodeling services for industrial and government facilities, with a specialization in converting work spaces to living spaces. Ingersoll also offers smart furniture solutions for apartment units.
With 20 years of experience as a contractor, Ingersoll has established himself as a leader in residential and commercial building remodeling. His company operates nationally, serving clients across the United States. In addition to his construction work, Ingersoll founded Ride n' Roll Wheelchairs, Inc., a nonprofit organization established in 2024.
When not working, Mark enjoys playing guitar and dedicates his time to volunteer work with wounded veterans.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
