Next Level Showcase XIII Premieres on 3/8 at 10:00 JST

Asakusa, Japan, February 27, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Prime 1 Studio’s new statue—a polystone sculpture—is featured on the YouTube show Next level showcase. Following last year’s two-part XII, which was broadcast in September and November, we will premiere XIII: Age of titans and machines on Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 AM (Japan Time). This edition will once again include creator interviews, documentaries, and more.