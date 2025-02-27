Next Level Showcase XIII Premieres on 3/8 at 10:00 JST
On Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 AM, Prime 1 Studio will premiere the YouTube show, Next level showcase XIII: Age of titans and machines.
Asakusa, Japan, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prime 1 Studio’s new statue—a polystone sculpture—is featured on the YouTube show Next level showcase. Following last year’s two-part XII, which was broadcast in September and November, we will premiere XIII: Age of titans and machines on Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 AM (Japan Time). This edition will once again include creator interviews, documentaries, and more.
Contact
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.Contact
Hiroya Kubota
+81-3-6662-8927
https://www.prime1studio.com/
Hiroya Kubota
+81-3-6662-8927
https://www.prime1studio.com/
Multimedia
Hosting scene from Next level showcase XII
A hosting scene from the previous "XII: World of light and chaos part 2," released in November 2024.
Categories