American Mother Granted Asylum in Costa Rica Speaks Out on Family Court Corruption & DV
Hadria Joan Douglas, an American domestic violence survivor and asylum consultant, unveils Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica, a gripping personal account and essential guide for those fleeing systemic injustice. This powerful book reveals how survivors can escape legal corruption, protect their children, and rebuild abroad. A must-read for those interested in human rights, immigration, and women’s empowerment.
San Jose, Costa Rica, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hadria Joan Douglas, an asylum consultant, spiritual life coach, and now author, has released a powerful new book, Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica: A Domestic Violence Survivor’s Guide to Protecting Yourself and Your Children When the System Fails. This groundbreaking guide is both a personal narrative and a practical resource for those facing systemic failure in their pursuit of safety and justice.
Drawing from her own heart-wrenching experience, Douglas recounts the chilling reality of navigating the U.S. family court system as a survivor of domestic violence. Facing a relentless cycle of abuse and intimidation, systemic bias, and a lack of protection for herself and her child, Douglas made the courageous decision to become an American Refugee, seeking safety and a fresh start in Costa Rica. Her book provides an unfiltered glimpse into the challenges, triumphs, and spiritual resilience that carried her through this life-altering journey.
A Story of Survival and Empowerment
Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica is more than a memoir; it’s a lifeline for survivors. With a compelling blend of raw storytelling and actionable advice, Douglas equips readers with the tools and courage to:
1. Safely leave exit the country and protect their children.
2. Navigate the legal and logistical complexities of seeking asylum.
3. Rebuild their lives in a new country while finding strength through spirituality and community.
“This book is for every mother who has ever felt abandoned by the system, for every survivor who’s been told to endure the unendurable, and for everyone who dreams of starting over in a place where freedom and safety are possible,” says Douglas.
Why This Book Matters Now
The release of Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica comes at a critical time when survivors of domestic violence worldwide are searching for alternative paths to safety. The book sheds light on an underexplored topic—seeking asylum as a domestic violence survivor—and offers hope to those who feel trapped by an unyielding system.
Features and Highlights
A deeply personal account of navigating a corrupt legal system and systemic bias as a domestic violence survivor, fighting to protect herself and her child.
A step-by-step guide to preparing for and navigating the asylum process.
Resources and advice for finding housing, accessing healthcare, and securing independence in a new country.
Insights into the systemic challenges of the U.S. legal system and its impact on marginalized communities.
Praise for Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica
Early readers describe this book as “a must-read for survivors” and “a rare blend of practical wisdom and emotional depth.” The narrative is at gripping and empowering, offering a beacon of hope for those who feel voiceless and unprotected.
About the Author
Hadria Joan Douglas is an asylum consultant, spiritual life coach, and author with a mission to empower others through her personal experiences and professional expertise. Residing in Costa Rica with her young daughter, she uses her platform to advocate for survivors of domestic violence, share spiritual wisdom, and inspire others to take bold steps toward freedom and healing.
Availability
Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica: A Domestic Violence Survivor’s Guide to Protecting Yourself and Your Children When the System Fails is available online in ebook format. An excerpt of this book is included in PDF format.
Drawing from her own heart-wrenching experience, Douglas recounts the chilling reality of navigating the U.S. family court system as a survivor of domestic violence. Facing a relentless cycle of abuse and intimidation, systemic bias, and a lack of protection for herself and her child, Douglas made the courageous decision to become an American Refugee, seeking safety and a fresh start in Costa Rica. Her book provides an unfiltered glimpse into the challenges, triumphs, and spiritual resilience that carried her through this life-altering journey.
A Story of Survival and Empowerment
Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica is more than a memoir; it’s a lifeline for survivors. With a compelling blend of raw storytelling and actionable advice, Douglas equips readers with the tools and courage to:
1. Safely leave exit the country and protect their children.
2. Navigate the legal and logistical complexities of seeking asylum.
3. Rebuild their lives in a new country while finding strength through spirituality and community.
“This book is for every mother who has ever felt abandoned by the system, for every survivor who’s been told to endure the unendurable, and for everyone who dreams of starting over in a place where freedom and safety are possible,” says Douglas.
Why This Book Matters Now
The release of Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica comes at a critical time when survivors of domestic violence worldwide are searching for alternative paths to safety. The book sheds light on an underexplored topic—seeking asylum as a domestic violence survivor—and offers hope to those who feel trapped by an unyielding system.
Features and Highlights
A deeply personal account of navigating a corrupt legal system and systemic bias as a domestic violence survivor, fighting to protect herself and her child.
A step-by-step guide to preparing for and navigating the asylum process.
Resources and advice for finding housing, accessing healthcare, and securing independence in a new country.
Insights into the systemic challenges of the U.S. legal system and its impact on marginalized communities.
Praise for Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica
Early readers describe this book as “a must-read for survivors” and “a rare blend of practical wisdom and emotional depth.” The narrative is at gripping and empowering, offering a beacon of hope for those who feel voiceless and unprotected.
About the Author
Hadria Joan Douglas is an asylum consultant, spiritual life coach, and author with a mission to empower others through her personal experiences and professional expertise. Residing in Costa Rica with her young daughter, she uses her platform to advocate for survivors of domestic violence, share spiritual wisdom, and inspire others to take bold steps toward freedom and healing.
Availability
Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica: A Domestic Violence Survivor’s Guide to Protecting Yourself and Your Children When the System Fails is available online in ebook format. An excerpt of this book is included in PDF format.
Contact
Mocha Gypsy MediaContact
Hadria Joan Douglas
(605) 223-5816
https://mochagypsymedia.com
Hadria Joan Douglas
(605) 223-5816
https://mochagypsymedia.com
Multimedia
Exclusive Excerpt: A Mother’s Escape from a Broken System
This gripping first chapter of Seeking Asylum in Costa Rica reveals Hadria Joan Douglas’s harrowing journey as an American mother fleeing domestic violence and systemic failure. A raw, urgent account of survival, injustice, and the fight for freedom.
Categories