Announcing GayVeterans.us Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community

Nashville, TN, February 26, 2025 --( PR.com )-- GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has applied for IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeterans.us is run by veteran volunteers, so our expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.Contact:Bill Kibler, President/Webmasterbill@gaycowboys.net (preferred)615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text