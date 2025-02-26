Announcing GayVeterans.us Expands Its Scope to Now Supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community
This new website, GayCowboys.net, is dedicated to supporting the Gay Cowboys, Farmers, Ranchers, and Rodeo Enthusiasts Community with resources, camaraderie, and information they need. You can connect with fellow members of the community and access a wide range of support services using the same business model as GayVeterans.us. Having now launched GayCowboys.net, the community website will feature resources directory, a members portal, and a discord server all catered to serve the community.
Nashville, TN, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GayVeteransUS-Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization in the State of Tennessee and has applied for IRS §501(c)(3) status, allowing you to deduct donations as charitable contributions on your tax filings. GayVeterans.us is run by veteran volunteers, so our expenses are extremely low – no rent, no payroll, nothing fancy. Each year GayVeteransUS-inc. will file a publicly available Form 1099 with the IRS allowing you to see how money is spent.
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@gaycowboys.net (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.gaycowboys.net
Contact:
Bill Kibler, President/Webmaster
bill@gaycowboys.net (preferred)
615.957.2452 TTY/Relay/Text
www.gaycowboys.net
Contact
GayVeteransUS-IncContact
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.gaycowboys.net
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred .
William Kibler
615-957-2452
https://www.gaycowboys.net
Hearing Impaired. Email preferred .
Categories