Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art – A Dynamic Group Exhibition at Bushwick Gallery, March 6-13, 2025

Bushwick Gallery presents Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art, a group exhibition exploring change, growth, and evolution in contemporary art. Curated by Paridhi Chawla, the show runs from March 6-13, 2025, featuring diverse artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, and mixed media. Experience thought-provoking works that challenge permanence and embrace transformation. Opening reception on March 6.