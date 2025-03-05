Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art – A Dynamic Group Exhibition at Bushwick Gallery, March 6-13, 2025
Bushwick Gallery presents Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art, a group exhibition exploring change, growth, and evolution in contemporary art. Curated by Paridhi Chawla, the show runs from March 6-13, 2025, featuring diverse artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, and mixed media. Experience thought-provoking works that challenge permanence and embrace transformation. Opening reception on March 6.
New York, NY, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bushwick Gallery proudly presents Metamorphosis: Transformations in Art, a compelling group exhibition curated by multidisciplinary artist Paridhi Chawla. Running from March 6 to March 13, 2025, this exhibition brings together a diverse lineup of contemporary artists exploring the universal themes of transformation, self-reinvention, and evolution across various artistic mediums.
In a world defined by continuous change, Metamorphosis serves as a visual and conceptual exploration of transformation — how materials, identities, and perspectives shift over time. Featuring works in painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, and mixed media, the exhibition invites audiences to engage with the dynamic process of growth and adaptation.
Exploring Transformation Through Art
Curator Paridhi Chawla has selected a group of artists whose works embody the essence of transformation, both in theme and execution. From shifting color palettes to layered compositions, deconstructed forms, and conceptual storytelling, each piece offers a distinct interpretation of change as an artistic and personal process.
Featured Artists & Works
Gina Keatley (Abstract Expressionist) – Solace Break, a six-panel composition capturing the fleeting nature of change through shifting light and texture.
Amos Jin (Surrealist Multidisciplinary Artist) – Hypnosis, a dreamlike portrayal of cognition and memory in flux.
Laurent Lanneau (Abstract Painter) – Soul Searching, an acrylic and ink exploration of personal reinvention.
Julia Fennell (Oil Painter & Portrait Artist) – Self-Portrait of Salvation in Chicago, an intimate work reflecting resilience and rebirth.
Tanvi Shaha (Installation & Mixed Media Artist) – Blank Canvas ?!, a layered reflection on memory and identity.
Dirty Archangel (Photographer & Conceptual Artist) – Caught in the Net and Nowhere to Run, works questioning vulnerability and control.
Natalja Heybroek (Experimental Artist & Scientist) – Rooted Morality, featuring living bacteria in resin as a metaphor for evolution.
Yiqi Zhao (Surrealist Illustrator & Ink Artist) – Escape, a hyper-detailed ballpoint piece exploring restraint and liberation.
Jess Sumpter (Textile & Fiber Artist) – first contact, a textile work blending wool, embroidery, and paint.
Jonathan Westfield (Printmaker & Silkscreen Artist) – Blue Hour, a layered silkscreen capturing cyclical transformation.
An Invitation to Experience Change
"Metamorphosis is about embracing transformation in all its forms," says curator Paridhi Chawla. "Whether through the physical act of creation, personal reinvention, or the shifts within our environment, this exhibition celebrates the beauty and complexity of evolution."
Bushwick Gallery invites art lovers, collectors, and curious minds to immerse themselves in this dynamic exploration of change and artistic expression.
Exhibition Details
Dates: March 6 – March 13, 2025
Opening Reception: March 6 | 6 PM – 8 PM
Location: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY
More Info & Private Tours: bushwickgallery.com
Press & Media Inquiries
For interviews, high-resolution images, or further details, please contact: info@bushwickgallery.com
Bushwick Gallery is dedicated to showcasing innovative and thought-provoking contemporary art. Located in the heart of Brooklyn, the gallery fosters a space for artistic dialogue, exploration, and engagement.
Contact
Bushwick GalleryContact
James Hu
518-407-3611
https://bushwickgallery.com
