MODArts Dance Collective Presents Collective Thread
MODArts Dance Collective presents Collective Thread - a festival that provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance.
New York, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MODArts Dance Collective, Inc. (MADC) announces its 2025 Collective Thread Dance Festival Presenting Choreographers, Collaborators, and Dance Companies. The eighteen artists who will share their work in one of the live evening concerts are Saharla Vetsch | Oakland, CA; Andrea Vazquez Aguirre/Another River Interdisciplinary Ensemble | Missouri City, TX; Makayla Peterson/Monét Movement Productions: The Collective | Brooklyn, NY; Serene Puri/Kalaa Kendra Performing Arts | Glendale, AZ; Li Chiao-Ping/Li Chiao-Ping Dance | Madison, WI; Quetzali Hart | New York City, NY; Maxine Montilus/MV Dance Project | Brooklyn, NY; Rathi Varma | Astoria, NY; Ashlyn Williams/Purpose Performing Arts Collective | Brooklyn, NY; Kaleigh Ogunniyi | Stony Point, NY; He Linli | Beijing, China; Audrey Madison/ MoJazz Dance | Brooklyn, NY; Yarumi Gonzalez | West Roxbury, MA; Jacquelyn Batten | Brooklyn, NY; Samadrita Bhattacharyya and Meghma Banerjee/Souls of India | Whitman, MA; Arielle Crook | Atlanta, GA; and Leah Tubbs/MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) | Harlem, NY.
MADC is elated to announce its Tenth Annual Collective Thread Dance Festival on March 28-29, 2025 7:30 PM at The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY 10027 + Livestream & On Demand Option. Collective Thread provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance. The March 29 concert will honor Dianne McIntyre, an artistic pioneer, with an impressive career spanning four decades with choreography for dance, theatre, television and film with the CREATE | SHARE | INSPIRE Legacy Award. The CREATE | SHARE | INSPIRE Legacy Award, established in 2021, celebrates an artist who exemplifies community and is a gatekeeper in the dance field. Past award recipients are Hope Clarke, Sheila Rohan, Ella Thompson Moore, Mary Barnett, & Dyane Harvey-Salaam. Presale tickets offered from February 28 to March 10 are $17.50 (plus processing fees)/students ages 11-22 & seniors 62+; and $22.50 (plus processing fees)/general admission. After March 10, tickets are $20 (plus processing fees)/students ages 11-22 & seniors 62+; $25 (plus processing fees)/general admission; and $20 (plus processing fees)/livestream & on demand only for both concerts.
MADC’s Collective Thread Dance Festival is made possible in part with funding from the West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) Community Benefits Grant; New York State Council on the Arts; and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
MADC is elated to announce its Tenth Annual Collective Thread Dance Festival on March 28-29, 2025 7:30 PM at The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY 10027 + Livestream & On Demand Option. Collective Thread provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance. The March 29 concert will honor Dianne McIntyre, an artistic pioneer, with an impressive career spanning four decades with choreography for dance, theatre, television and film with the CREATE | SHARE | INSPIRE Legacy Award. The CREATE | SHARE | INSPIRE Legacy Award, established in 2021, celebrates an artist who exemplifies community and is a gatekeeper in the dance field. Past award recipients are Hope Clarke, Sheila Rohan, Ella Thompson Moore, Mary Barnett, & Dyane Harvey-Salaam. Presale tickets offered from February 28 to March 10 are $17.50 (plus processing fees)/students ages 11-22 & seniors 62+; and $22.50 (plus processing fees)/general admission. After March 10, tickets are $20 (plus processing fees)/students ages 11-22 & seniors 62+; $25 (plus processing fees)/general admission; and $20 (plus processing fees)/livestream & on demand only for both concerts.
MADC’s Collective Thread Dance Festival is made possible in part with funding from the West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) Community Benefits Grant; New York State Council on the Arts; and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
Contact
MODArts Dance Collective, Inc.Contact
Leah Tubbs
929-352-5253
modartsdance.com
Leah Tubbs
929-352-5253
modartsdance.com
Categories