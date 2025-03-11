New Engineering Partnership Designed to Address Increasing Thermal Management Challenges
Long Beach, CA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M4 Engineering Inc., and HeatSync consortium are excited to announce a strategic partnership. M4 is a leading Engineering, Prototyping, and Testing firm. HeatSync is a leading provider of advanced thermal management solutions. This collaboration will bring together M4 Engineering’s expertise in simulation, structural optimization, and aerospace engineering with HeatSync’s industry-leading capabilities in electronics and battery thermal management.
The goals of this partnership are:
Greater value for Clients
Robust Integrated Solution
Increase Innovation opportunities
Through this partnership, M4 Engineering and HeatSync will work together to deliver cutting-edge thermal solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy storage, AI computing, and defense. By combining high-fidelity simulations, digital twins, and state-of-the-art testing capabilities, both companies aim to accelerate innovation, enhance system performance, and improve efficiency for clients worldwide.
Dr. Azita Soleymani expressed her thoughts on this by stating, “We are thrilled to partner with M4 Engineering, combining our expertise in thermal management with their advanced engineering solutions. This collaboration will drive innovation and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients."
Global trends in electrifying vehicles and increased dependency on batteries create multiple occasions where having the right subject matter expertise is no longer a given and requires out of the box thinking and new approaches to address the increasing complexity of systems and sub-systems.
“This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities in thermal analysis and design, providing our customers with optimized solutions for next-generation electronics, battery systems, and high-performance applications,” said Dr. Myles Baker, President at M4 Engineering.
Working with many new technologies, concepts and startups places ongoing demands on companies like M4 and HeatSync to come up with unique and costs effective solutions. By working together, they believe they would be able to create more innovative solutions faster.
Casey Heydari, Client Executive at M4 Engineering, who has worked with Dr. Soleymani in a previous position, has experienced some of these demands from his clients and has initiated this relationship on behalf of M4. Mr. Heydari commented: “This partnership with HeatSync is a game-changer for our clients. By combining M4 Engineering’s expertise in structural optimization, high-fidelity simulations, and digital twin technologies with HeatSync’s cutting-edge thermal management solutions, we can provide more comprehensive, integrated engineering services using the industry’s best practices.”
Contact
Dan Abir
562-735-3803
m4-engineering.com
Benjamin Joseph
bjoseph@heat-sync.com
(408)650-2999
https://www.heat-sync.com
