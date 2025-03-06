Toxic Waste Threatens LA’s Coastline – Residents Rally to Demand Immediate Action
Los Angeles County claims our beaches are safe despite insufficient testing. Toxic wildfire debris—containing asbestos, dioxins, and heavy metals—pollutes our coastline, while Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek have become hazardous waste sites. We demand immediate cleanup, transparency in testing, and an end to toxic waste processing at sensitive coastal areas. Join March for the Sea on March 9 to protect our ocean and public health.
Los Angeles, CA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For weeks, Los Angeles County officials have assured the public that our beaches and waters are safe—without conducting the necessary proper environmental testing to support such claims. The reality is far more alarming: wildfire debris, soot and ash contaminated with asbestos, dioxins, and heavy metals continues to accumulate along our coastline, spreading to other beach communities transported by the southern ocean current.
At the same time, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has turned Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek into hazardous waste sorting sites, just steps from the Pacific Ocean. Now, as the Army Corps of Engineers prepares to take over debris processing, concerns are mounting over potential mismanagement of toxic waste in these ecologically sensitive areas.
Residents and Advocates Take a Stand – March for the Sea
In response to this escalating environmental crisis, The Coastal Alliance, comprising of local residents, environmental advocates, and community leaders are joining forces for March for the Sea, a demonstration demanding immediate intervention.
Sunday, March 9, 2025
10:00 AM
Meet at Santa Monica City Hall
Participants are encouraged to wear blue or an ocean-inspired costume to symbolize the beauty and importance of our marine ecosystems.
Demands for Action
We call on Governor Gavin Newsom and federal, state, and county officials to take immediate, science-based action to protect our coastline:
Stop the Army Corps of Engineers from managing hazardous waste processing at Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek—these sites are too ecologically fragile for toxic debris management.
Launch immediate, ecologically responsible cleanup efforts that do not rely on heavy machinery that would further damage marine ecosystems.
Expand environmental testing efforts—increase sample sites, conduct more frequent laboratory analyses, and ensure public access to results.
Prevent further contamination—clean out storm drains and sediment basins before the next major rainfall washes toxic debris into the ocean.
A Growing Environmental and Public Health Crisis
For over six weeks, wildfire debris from the Palisades Fire—contaminated with toxic compounds—has been washing onto LA’s shores. Despite the known risks, no comprehensive cleanup effort was initiated and the window of opportunity closed, trapping Olympic size swimming pools of soot, ash, and debris filling our storm drains. Without intervention, the next storm will flush carcinogenic ash, heavy metals, and hazardous pollutants back into the ocean, putting marine life and public health at even greater risk.
Protect Our Coastline – Our Beaches Are Sacred
Beaches are more than scenic retreats—they are ecological sanctuaries, economic lifelines, and community gathering spaces.
Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek are where our children attend summer camp, where families picnic, where surfers and runners find peace.
Instead of safeguarding these treasured spaces, toxic waste is polluting our waters, harming marine life, and endangering public health.
The Coastal Alliance will not allow negligence and inaction to destroy one of California’s most precious natural resources.
Sign and Share the Petition at www.Change.org/willrogers
Website: www.cleanupthebeach.com
Join them – March for the Sea
Sunday, March 9, 2025
10:00 AM
Meet at Santa Monica City Hall
Wear blue or an ocean-inspired costume to show solidarity with our ocean and marine life.
This is not just about feasibility or convenience—it is a responsibility to act. The health of our coastline, marine life, and future generations depends on it.
The Coastal Alliance was formed in response to the inadequate Urban Wildfire Response and Recovery of our governmental agencies. We have brought together the efforts of Protect Will Rogers, Protect Topanga Creek, and Protect Calabasas along with The Venice Surfing Association, Santa Monica Surfing Association, The Venice Helping Hub, The Santa Monica Helping Hub, the Venice Neighborhood Council, as well as other neighborhood organizations and local businesses.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
ash@cleanupthebeach.com
310-612-3929
Our Demands
Stop hazardous waste processing at Will Rogers Beach & Topanga Creek. Conduct full-scale environmental testing & publicize results. Remove toxic wildfire debris safely, without harming marine ecosystems. Clean storm drains before rain spreads contamination. Protect our coast now!
