Toxic Waste Threatens LA’s Coastline – Residents Rally to Demand Immediate Action

Los Angeles County claims our beaches are safe despite insufficient testing. Toxic wildfire debris—containing asbestos, dioxins, and heavy metals—pollutes our coastline, while Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek have become hazardous waste sites. We demand immediate cleanup, transparency in testing, and an end to toxic waste processing at sensitive coastal areas. Join March for the Sea on March 9 to protect our ocean and public health.