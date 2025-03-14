2025 Best Advertising Website Up for Grabs in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including advertising, design, PR and marketing. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best advertising Websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the WebAward Web site. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including advertising, design and marketing web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for advertising web sites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"In the realm of advertising, websites emerge as a crucial asset for branding, displaying portfolios, and forging client connections," highlighted William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Given the fiercely competitive nature of web development in the advertising sector, independent evaluations of online endeavors offer substantial benefits. Advertising websites must strike a harmonious balance between showcasing their creative talents and capabilities through design, while also fulfilling the essential function of informing prospects and clients. The inclusion of awards in business pitches increasingly serves to validate skills and bolster creative credibility among potential clients. The WebAward Competition furnishes an exemplary platform for advertising agencies to exhibit their creativity, innovation, and efficiency in delivering outstanding value and outcomes to their clientele."
All advertising entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the advertising and marketing categories will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Advertising Website and Best Marketing Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.
Past winners of the Best Advertising Web Site include:
2024 – Spinutech, LLC for Spinutech Website
2023 – Critical Mass for Critical Mass Website
2022 - BrandExtract for BRANDEXTRACT WEBSITE
2020 – Independent Creative Agency for &UGO
2019 – Mightily for Mightily Website
2018 – IQ Agency for IQ Agency Website
2017 - Patients & Purpose for Patients & Purpose Website
2016 – TMP Worldwide for TMP Worldwide Website
2015 – MediaMath for Marketing's Big Moment
2014 – The Engine is Red for The Engine is Red Website
2013 – LIQWID for LIQWID
2012 - Venables Bell & Partners for Slim Jim's Center for Spice Loss
2011 - Corey McPherson Nash for Corey McPherson Nash Website
2010 – Metia for Mass Effect 2 Silverlight Campaign
2009 – Red Square Agency for the Red Square Agency Website
2008 - Sharpe Partners for the Burns Group Website.
2007 - SpotRunner for SpotRunner Website
2006 - SpotRunner for SpotRunner Website
2005 - Young & Rubicam Brands/Wunderman, Detroit for Meet the Lucky Ones
2004 - Hanon McKendry/The Brand Consultants for Lake Effect Website
2004 – Oasis for Toyota Scion
2003 – Google for Google AdWords
2002 – Fusebox, Inc for JCDecaux Airport US
Past winners of the Best Design Web site include:
2024 – WSI for Monaco Interiors
2023 – Hounder for Hounder Website Design
2022 - Tenson AB, Thomas Nord Creative Director & Head of Design. for TENSON.COM
2021 – Rare Bird, Inc. for MAYER FABRICS
2020 – Logitech for START A FOLLOWING
2019 – Ideas On Purpose for Ideas On Purpose Website
2018 – Websolute S.p.A. for Giorgetti
2017 – One Mark for One Mark Website
2016 – Torchbox for Museum of London
2014 – Ideas On Purpose for United Technologies Corporation Web Site
2013 – SapientNitro for Palms.com Redesign
2012 – Valtech for Normann Copenhagen
2011 – Activeark for Marimekko.com
2010 – H2O Associates for Tom Hoch Design Web site
2009 – Tribal DDB Worldwide for Warehouse 13
2008 - Azavar Technologies for Justyna Collections Catalog
2007 - Walt Disney Internet Group for Disney.com / Disney XD
2006 - Publicis Net for Experience Wonder You
2005 - R/GA for Nokia Nseries Sitelet
2004 - Gigapixel Creative for Gigapixel Creative, Inc.
2003 - Arnold Worldwide for The Touareg
2002 - PriceWeber, Inc. for Canadian Mist web site
Past winners of the Best Marketing Web site include:
2024 – Tarkett for Tarkett North America Website Redesign
2023 – BrandExtract for BrandExtract Holiday Card Microsite
2022 - The Vertex Companies Inc for VERTEX COMPANIES LLC
2021 – VIA Studio for VIA STUDIO WEBSITE
2020 - Web Marketing & Design, Lenovo for LENOVO THINKPAD X1 FOLD
2019 – 90 Degree Design for 90 Degree Design Website
2018 – mStoner, Inc.for mStoner, Inc. Website Redesign
2017 – Pico Group for Total Brand Activation
2016 – Ferrero-Tic Tac for Tic Tac Minions Sweepstakes Website
2014 – R2integrated for R2integrated Website
2013 – WebbMason for Rebranding for Interactive Success: WebbMason
2012 – UrbanDaddy for UrbanDaddy + Herradura Mixology Battle Royale (which also won Best of Show 2012)
2011 – IQ for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
2010 – Physicians Interactive for Physicians Interactive Corporate Website
2009 – Arc Worldwide for Leo Burnett’s Big Black Pencil Goes Global
2008 TYS Creative for Ensemble HD Home Cinema System by Epson
2007 Hanson Dodge Lime for Product Launch
2006 Rare Method for Silvertip Resort
2005 Nurun | Ant Farm for Nurun | Ant Farm Interactive Website Interactive
2004 Vérité, Inc. for Symantec Client Security 2.0 Channel Launch Kit
2003 Zugara for The Getaway
2002 Disc Marketing, Inc. for Disc Marketing Corporate Website
Advertising and Marketing Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Advertising Website and other related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing Association
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories