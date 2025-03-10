Best Financial Services Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including Financial Services, banks, credit unions and mutual funds. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best Financial Services websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including banking, credit union, insurance, investment, mutual funds, financial services and new categories for cryptocurrency and blockchain websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for Financial-related web sites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"In the financial sector, a website often serves as the initial interaction point with prospective clients. An adeptly crafted website is crucial for establishing trust and credibility," emphasized William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Given the intense competition in web development within the financial services industry, companies gain significantly from impartial assessments of their digital initiatives. Future financial websites must navigate the delicate equilibrium between the innovation and technology desired by users and the stringent regulatory requirements of the industry. The WebAward Competition presents an unparalleled opportunity to display exemplary achievements in financial website development, highlighting those who set the benchmark for excellence."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Financial Services category is judged against other financial services entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All financial services entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the financial services categories will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various financial services categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Past winners of the Best Financial Services Website include:
2024 – SCB X Public Company Limited and Mirum Thailand for SCBX Website
2023 – WSI for Impact Financial Enginering
2022 – Risdall Marketing Group for First Advisors
2021- MBC Strategic for ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS
2020 – Mastercard for MASTERCARD.COM WEBSITE DESIGN
2019 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for ClienTax, Inc.
2018 – Small Army for Country Bank Website
2017 – Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life for HelloLife Consumer Site
2016 – Edward Jones for Edward Jones Website
2015 - Prudential Financial for Sponsor Center - Supporting Retirement Security Plan Participants
2014 – Nimble for Nimble Website
2013 – Nimble for Nimble Website
2012 - InvestLab & Comrade for InvestLab Tradepop Branding & Design
2011 – Brightworks Interactive Marketing & RBC for RBC Better Student Life
2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
2009 Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Private Bank Global Website
2008 Organic Inc for Bank of America Fees & Processes
2007 John Hancock Funds, LLC for Financial Professional Website
2006 T3 (The Think Tank) for Chase Card with Blink
2005 Merrill Lynch for Merrill Lynch Gateway Website
2004 Moving Minds, LLC for Trancentrix Corporate Payment Solutions Website
2003 Weber Shandwick Worldwide for CNBC on MSN Money
Past winners of the Best Bank Website include:
2024 – Jack Henry for Hocking Valley Bank
2023 – Jack Henry for First Eagle Bank
2022 – First National Bank and Trust for A BETTER DIGITAL USER EXPERIENCE
2021 – Jack Henry Digital - Banno for THE BANK OF PRINCETON
2020 – Jack Henry & Associates / Banno Group for THINK BANK
2019 - ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank
2018 – Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. For Krungthai Bank Website
2017 – Reichl und Partner eMarketing for DADAT Direct Bank
2016 – Western Alliance Bancorporation for Western Alliance Bancorporation Website Redesign
2015 – TURKIYE IS BANKASI (ISBANK) for Turkiye Is Bankasi New Privia Website
2014 – Ally Bank for Ally Bank Product Pages
2013 – Group Digital Banking for The New Standard Chartered Bank India Website
2012 - Cleartag SAL for Audi Card Artist Website
2011 – Finn Digital on behalf of Johnson Financial Group for Johnson Bank Website Redesign
2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
2009 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America - Morris on Campus (2009 Best of Show Winner)
2008 - TBWATEQUILA HK for Standard Chartered Bank/People in Action
2007 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America No Fee Mortgage Plus
2006 – Carat Fusion for Wachovia Championship 17
2005 – Agency.com for Sainsburysbank.co.uk
2004 – Ion Global Limited for HSBC Card Services HK
Past winners of the Best Credit Union Website include:
2024 – Risdall Marketing Group for Empeople Credit Union
2023 – Jack Henry for Embers Credit Union
2022 - Jack Henry for P1FCU
2021 – Sundin Marketing for ST. JEAN'S CREDIT UNION
2020 – ZAG Interactive for Andrews Federal Credit Union
2019 - ZAG Interactive for University Credit Union
2018 – ZAG Interactive for Coastal Credit Union
2017 – ZAG Interactive for Black Hills Federal Credit Union
2016 – America First Credit Union for America First Credit Union Website
2015 – CU Solutions Group for Water & Power Community Credit Union
2014 – ZAG Interactive for SF Police Credit Union
2013 – Extractable for Logix Federal Credit Union Website
2012 - Boston Interactive for IC Federal Credit Union
2011 – Extractable for Security Service Federal Credit Union
2010 – Extractable for Citizen's Equity
2009 – America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
2008 - Delta Community for CU Delta Community Credit Union
2007 - Extractable for SAFE credit union
2006 - Webnbeyond for Union America Mortgage
2005 - America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
2004 - Imirage, Inc for APCI Federal Credit Union
Past winners of the Best Cryptocurrency Web site include:
2024 – iTrustCapital for Crypto IRA Website
2023 – Solid Digital for Cryptotech Solutions
2022 – Certificate Exchange Inc. for CRYPTOBUXX.COM
Past winners of the Best Investment Web site include:
2024 – Up Hotel Agency for Siggis Capital
2023 – MBC Strategic for Buckingham Strategic Partners
2022 - MBC Strategic for AXIOM INVESTORS
2021 – Sondhelm Partners for CHASE INVESTMENTS
2020 – Cloud Construct for RA Capital
2019 - MBC Strategic for Domos
2018 – PaperStreet Web Design for Aviator Capital
2017 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Website
2016 – Boston Interactive for Standish Mellon
2015 – Orbis Investments for Orbis Access
2014 – Behringer for BehringerInvestments.com
2013 – Behringer Harvard for Behringer Harvard.com
2012 – Extractable for Motif Investing Website Redesign
2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
2010 – Lending Club Corporation for Lending Club
2009 – Razorfish for Investor's Business Daily
2008 - John Hancock Annuities for jhannuities.com
2007 - Frank Worldwide Inc. for 55 West Wacker- Cape Horn Group
2006 - i33 communications LLC for BetterInvesting web site redesign
2005 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online web site
2004 - Alliet Capital Corporation for Allied Capital Corporation web site
2003 - Summit Partners for Summit Partners web site
2002 - Frank Russell Company for Russell.com
Financial Services Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Financial Services Website and other financial related WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: Facebook LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group & Twitter. Like and follow for news and award updates!
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing Association
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories