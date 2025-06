Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX

La Paz, Mexico, June 08, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Affordable Luxury in La PazFrom One Yacht to a 40-Vessel Fleet, the Mexican Woman-Owned Company is Redefining VIP Experiences in Baja California SurThree years ago, Lover Lips Yachts set sail with just one yacht, a bold vision, and a mission to redefine the luxury charter experience in La Paz. Today, the company boasts nearly 40 yachts in its fleet — from sleek motor cruisers to the largest superyacht in the region — becoming a top-rated provider of affordable, luxury yacht charters in the Sea of Cortez.Founded by Fabiola Martínez Alonso, a proud Mexican entrepreneur, Lover Lips Yachts is making waves in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. “The vision was to create something more than just luxury,” said Martínez Alonso. “It had to be personal, warm, and inclusive. Every guest should feel like they are part of something special.”A Rising Star in Global Yacht TourismWith a dedication to hospitality, seamless service, and memorable onboard experiences, Lover Lips Yachts has earned more verified five-star reviews than any other yacht charter in La Paz, according to TrustIndex.io . Guests praise the exceptional crew, immaculate vessels, and customized itineraries that reveal the magic of the Sea of Cortez.A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Breaking BarriersMartínez Alonso founded the company after recognizing a gap in the market for luxury experiences that were accessible, inclusive, and community-driven. Since then, Lover Lips Yachts has become a trailblazer — proving that you can deliver world-class VIP service without sky-high price tags.“This company was built on passion,” added Martínez Alonso, “but it thrives because of our team, our guests, and the community of La Paz that continues to inspire us every day.”VIP Guests, Local LoveFrom Hollywood executives and Michelin-star chefs to local families celebrating milestones, Lover Lips Yachts treats every guest like a celebrity. “Whether it’s your first yacht experience or your tenth, we believe in delivering unforgettable moments,” said Lester Keizer, Co-Owner. “You don’t have to be famous to feel like royalty aboard Lover Lips.”Giving Back to BajaRooted in the La Paz community, Lover Lips Yachts partners with local fishermen, chefs, and artisans to showcase authentic Baja experiences. The company also supports charitable initiatives such as food basket programs and mentorships for youth in hospitality.Looking AheadAs the company celebrates its third anniversary, plans are already underway to expand the fleet and introduce new ultra-luxury offerings. “We’re just getting started,” said Martínez Alonso. “Our dream is to elevate the yacht experience — not just in La Paz, but across Mexico.”Media Contact:Lester KeizerPR Team – Lover Lips YachtsLa Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico+52 612-000-0000 | +1 702-204-8894