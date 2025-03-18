pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
Arlington, VA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family.
With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard featuring a photo from their journey, providing a quick and visually engaging way to document and share their adventures.
"Travel is about experiences, and we wanted to make it easier than ever for our users to share those moments in a fun and personal way," said Anna Sullivan, Creative Director at pinplanet. "pinplanet postcards bring a modern twist to the classic travel tradition, letting users capture and send memories with just a few taps."
pinplanet continues to redefine how travelers track and showcase their journeys. With its interactive 3D pin map and detailed travel stats, the app helps users visualize past trips and plan future adventures—all in one seamless experience.
pinplanet postcards are now available to all users. For more information, visit https://pinplanetapp.com or contact Harout Boujakjian at hello@pinplanetapp.com.
About pinplanet:
pinplanet is a leading travel-tracking app designed for modern explorers. By combining interactive mapping, personalized travel stats, and now, virtual postcards, pinplanet provides a unique way for users to celebrate their travels and inspire future adventures.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Harout Boujakjian
hello@pinplanetapp.com
7037893898
