OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Financing for Oil, HVAC, and Burner Services
OilDash, a platform supporting the oil and HVAC industries, has announced a new financing feature that will allow customers to purchase heating oil, HVAC services, and burner equipment upfront and pay over time. This new option, launching on April 4, 2025, aims to provide greater financial flexibility to consumers and businesses, particularly during the colder months when heating costs can be a significant burden.
East Islip, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This financing feature is part of a collaboration between OilDash and a third-party financial technology provider specializing in consumer lending. The integration is designed to help individuals and businesses manage larger orders while maintaining cash flow.
Joel Junior Cineas, CEO of OilDash, stated: “This financing option is an important step in expanding payment flexibility for customers who need heating oil and HVAC services, particularly during peak demand seasons. We believe this will help both homeowners and businesses better manage their expenses.”
The OilDash team, including McGerald B. Lezeau, Kristian A. Miller, and Devonta D. Pierre, has worked to implement this financing option as part of the company’s broader efforts to support customers with accessible payment solutions.
Looking ahead, OilDash plans to introduce an in-house financing program, which will provide additional financial options tailored specifically to the needs of oil and HVAC customers.
For more information about this financing option and other services, visit www.oildash.com.
Joel Junior Cineas, CEO of OilDash, stated: “This financing option is an important step in expanding payment flexibility for customers who need heating oil and HVAC services, particularly during peak demand seasons. We believe this will help both homeowners and businesses better manage their expenses.”
The OilDash team, including McGerald B. Lezeau, Kristian A. Miller, and Devonta D. Pierre, has worked to implement this financing option as part of the company’s broader efforts to support customers with accessible payment solutions.
Looking ahead, OilDash plans to introduce an in-house financing program, which will provide additional financial options tailored specifically to the needs of oil and HVAC customers.
For more information about this financing option and other services, visit www.oildash.com.
Contact
OilDash Inc.Contact
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
www.oildash.com
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
www.oildash.com
Categories