OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Financing for Oil, HVAC, and Burner Services

OilDash, a platform supporting the oil and HVAC industries, has announced a new financing feature that will allow customers to purchase heating oil, HVAC services, and burner equipment upfront and pay over time. This new option, launching on April 4, 2025, aims to provide greater financial flexibility to consumers and businesses, particularly during the colder months when heating costs can be a significant burden.