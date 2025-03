OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Financing for Oil, HVAC, and Burner Services

East Islip, NY, March 13, 2025 --( PR.com )-- This financing feature is part of a collaboration between OilDash and a third-party financial technology provider specializing in consumer lending. The integration is designed to help individuals and businesses manage larger orders while maintaining cash flow.Joel Junior Cineas, CEO of OilDash, stated: “This financing option is an important step in expanding payment flexibility for customers who need heating oil and HVAC services, particularly during peak demand seasons. We believe this will help both homeowners and businesses better manage their expenses.”The OilDash team, including McGerald B. Lezeau, Kristian A. Miller, and Devonta D. Pierre, has worked to implement this financing option as part of the company’s broader efforts to support customers with accessible payment solutions.Looking ahead, OilDash plans to introduce an in-house financing program, which will provide additional financial options tailored specifically to the needs of oil and HVAC customers.For more information about this financing option and other services, visit www.oildash.com