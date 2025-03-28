Consolidated Manufacturing International (CMI) Launches Revolutionary REV LED Pool Lighting with Infinite Color and Smart App Control
Raleigh, NC, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Consolidated Manufacturing International (CMI), a leading provider of innovative pool and home solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking safe, low voltage REV LED Pool Lighting, featuring an infinite color palette and intuitive smartphone app control.
"We are thrilled to introduce the REV LED Pool Lighting to the market," said Reuben Clark, President of CMI. "Our focus was to develop a product that not only elevates the visual appeal of a pool but also prioritizes safety and user-friendliness. The REV LED Pool Lights offer an infinite color spectrum, simplified installation and operation, and exceptional durability. Our exclusive double-potting technique ensures robust, high-quality performance. We are also proud to offer stand-alone automation, compatible with any existing brand, or a complimentary upgrade from the manual version. The customization options and app control allow users to effortlessly create the perfect ambiance for any occasion. Furthermore, the instant-on feature provides critical safety lighting when needed. We have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact this product has on the pool experience, and we are confident our customers will embrace it."
Key Features of REV LED Pool Lighting:
- Infinite Color Palette: Personalize your pool's atmosphere with a comprehensive spectrum of colors, such as your favorite sports team.
- Smartphone App Control: Conveniently adjust lighting settings, create custom scenes, and schedule timers from your mobile device.
- Instant-On Safety Feature: Provide immediate illumination for enhanced safety and peace of mind.
- Energy Efficiency: Minimize energy consumption while maximizing brightness.
- Durable Construction: Engineered to withstand the demands of pool environments for long-lasting performance.
- Stand-alone Automation: Compatible with any brand, or a free upgrade from a manual operation.
- Exclusive Double Potting: Provides superior durability.
About CMI:
Consolidated Manufacturing International (CMI) is dedicated to designing and manufacturing premium pool products at affordable prices. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, CMI strives to deliver solutions that simple, yet robust with the highest quality.
Availability:
The REV LED Pool Lighting is available for purchase now through CMI's many valued distributors: https://cmiwebsite.com.
Contact:
For media inquiries, please contact:
CMI Team
info@cmiwebsite.com
919-781-3411
