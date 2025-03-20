BizFleets Announces Partnership with Coast, Expanding Fuel Card Services and Expense Management for Fleet Clients
Detroit, MI, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BizFleets, a leading provider of comprehensive fleet management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Coast, an innovator in card and expense management for fleet businesses. This collaboration introduces co-branded Coast fuel cards to BizFleets' product suite, offering clients a seamless way to manage fuel, maintenance, and other fleet-related expenses.
For businesses looking to externalize non-core fleet operations, getting access to a payment platform embedded into their fleet management solution will further simplify their operations and processes, helping them focus on running their businesses rather than managing multiple vendors. By integrating Coast transactions directly into the BizFleets platform, users consolidate all their fleet-related payments, and access real-time insights into fuel usage and overall fleet costs. This integrated solution allows businesses to make data-driven purchasing decisions, prevent unauthorized transactions, and improve fuel efficiency tracking, helping them save an average of 10% on their fuel bill.
“We’re excited to partner with Coast to bring an innovative fleet card to our clients,” said Alan Wisniewski, Chief Operating Officer at BizFleets. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing easy-to-use, data-driven solutions that help fleet operators save time and money. The vast network of vendors accepting Coast, coupled with their GPS and mobile-based driver verification system creates enormous value for our clients.”
With this collaboration, Coast continues expanding its distribution strategy by partnering with best-in-class fleet management platforms. The co-branded BizFleets-Coast card offers a modern alternative to traditional fuel cards, equipping fleet operators with enhanced controls, fraud protection, and actionable insights.
Daniel Simon, CEO and Founder of Coast, added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with BizFleets to bring our powerful fleet card and expense management platform to a broader audience. This collaboration is a powerful example of how integrating payments directly into fleet management solutions can enhance operational efficiency and productivity for trades and transportation businesses.”
For more information about BizFleets and its suite of fleet management products, visit www.bizfleets.com or contact Danny Hill (daniel.hill@bizfleets.com).
BizFleets is a leading provider of fleet management solutions, helping businesses, universities, and government entities optimize their vehicle operations with cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, industry expertise, and innovative partnerships. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, BizFleets offers tailored mobility solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve sustainability. Learn more at www.bizfleets.com.
Coast is re-imagining the trillion-dollar US B2B card payments infrastructure, with a focus on the country's 500,000 commercial fleets, 40 million commercial vehicles, and many million commercial drivers. Drivers, fleets, and the merchants that serve them all increasingly demand modern digital payments experiences and affordable and transparent financial services products. Coast's mission is to deliver them at a transformational scale and to improve working lives in one of the country's biggest industry sectors. Coast is founded and led by Daniel Simon, who previously co-founded digital payments platform Bread (breadpayments.com), which was acquired by Alliance Data Systems for more than $500 million in 2020. For more information, visit www.coastpay.com.
