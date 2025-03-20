Shameless Pets Reveals a Fresh Rebrand, Highlighting Sustainability and USA-Made Quality Treats
Chicago, IL, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Determined to do good, deliciously, Shameless Pets unveils a comprehensive rebrand reflecting its expanded mission to support US farmers and make the most of all harvests, minimize plastic use, and harness renewable energy in their pet treat production. The new look comes just in time for the Global Pet Expo held in Orlando, FL, late March and will begin shipping in April-May.
Shameless Pets transforms imperfect whole foods—nutritionally identical to their "pretty" counterparts—into healthy, sustainable pet treats. By using the surplus from a harvest or the produce that doesn't meet retail store’s cosmetic standards, Shameless Pets actively combats the systemic 73.9 million ton problem of food waste in the US equating to 31% of the total food supply and accounting for approximately 8% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.* "We're determined to do good for pets, our planet, and people—and do it deliciously," says James Bello, Founder and CEO. According to Project Drawdown, the global leader in ranking climate solutions, preventing food waste is the single most effective solution to prevent global warming.** "Our rebrand reflects our commitment to high-quality, sustainable treats that benefit pets, farmers, and the environment. We partner with renewable energy manufacturers, use 88% PCR in our packaging, and source each ingredient with intention and responsibility.”
Shameless Pets worked with Marketing By Design (MBD) in Beverly, Massachusetts to transform their entire portfolio of snacks for dogs and cats including soft baked treats, dental sticks, crunchy biscuits, responsibly sourced protein jerky, and crunchy cat treats. Shameless Pets gave MBD a tall order to express a fresh modern approach to sustainably-made products while showcasing farm-fresh pumpkins, sweet potatoes, blueberries, or catnip and ensuring the design feels as joyful as that moment of giving a treat.
“This transformation wouldn't have been possible without the talent and dedication of our design partners at MBD and their ability to translate our vision. We are grateful to the team and excited about the future of our brand with this fresh new look,” adds Jean Lizotte, Chief Growth Officer. "Doing good for our planet shouldn’t come with the expense of not enjoying treating our pets - we want to make sure our products are a win-win. Join our tasty revolution where every bite benefits farmers, our food system, and the pets and planet we love," adds Bello. "Together, we can make a positive impact by consuming all that we grow, while feeling great about the treats we give our best friends."
About Shameless Pets
Shameless Pets is a sustainable pet treat company that’s revolutionizing the way we treat our pets. By transforming imperfect foods into nutritious, delicious snacks, the company is saving over 5 million pounds of food and counting, supporting local farmers, and promoting a healthier food system for pets and people alike. In over 8,000 retail doors nationwide and ecomm marketplaces like Amazon, Chewy, Misfits Market, and Thrive Market, Shameless Pets makes their portfolio of sustainably-made treats available wherever pet parents are shopping. With a focus on high-quality, whole-food ingredients, Shameless Pets is proud to offer a tasty way to do good for the planet and the pets we love. As a member of the Upcycled Foods Association, Shameless Pets was the first pet brand to have 100% of products certified by the organization.
For more information about Shameless Pets and to explore our rebranded line of sustainable pet treats, visit www.shamelesspets.com or follow us on social media at @shamelesspets.
About MBD
MBD is a full-service branding and packaging design agency with a proven track record of building, evolving, and managing beneficial brands. With 120 employees across multiple time zones, we create packaging that resonates with conscious consumers and drives sales. Our private brand work with Sprouts Farmers Market—recognized as Retailer of the Year—along with our collaboration with mission-driven companies like Shameless Pet, showcases our dedication to brands that make a positive impact. As members of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) and the Upcycled Foods Association, we stay at the forefront of sustainable packaging innovation. Our CEO, Maria Dubuc, serves on the Board of Directors for Naturally New England, reinforcing our dedication to the better-for-you space. With 30+ years of experience and a global presence, MBD seamlessly integrates with clients, elevating brands and delivering measurable success.
Media Contact:
Allison Sparks, Head of Marketing Shameless Pets
Allison.sparks@shamelesspets.com
*Source: ReFED 2025 U.S. Food Waste Report, issued February 2025
**Project Drawdown & US EPA, Upcycled Food Association, March 2025
