Love Hurts Breaks Taboos: Anonymous STI Disclosure Platform Tackles Stigma Head-on
Love Hurts takes the pain out of telling your sexual partners about STIs–promoting open communication while reducing stigma.
San Francisco, CA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Love Hurts launched the first app-based anonymous sexual health notification platform that makes it easier to inform sexual partners about potential STI exposure—anonymously, responsibly, and without fear of judgment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 Americans are living with a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Early detection and treatment are essential to improve health outcomes and prevent further spread of infection; however, stigma often prevents people from having the necessary conversations to protect themselves and others. Love Hurts changes that by offering a secure and guided notification process for individuals to alert partners anonymously about a potential STI exposure. The platform also provides educational resources about STIs and mental health support ensuring that no one has to navigate an STI diagnosis alone.
"We know that sexual health conversations can feel overwhelming, but with Love Hurts our goal is to normalize this communication and empower people to take charge of their health in a way that feels safe, responsible, and stigma-free," said a spokesperson for Love Hurts.
Love Hurts is built on privacy, accessibility and inclusivity. The platform empowers people to confidentially share their STI diagnosis to help prevent the spread of infection. Key features of the platform include:
● Anonymous Partner Notifications – A stress-free way to inform previous partners about potential STI exposure without revealing your identity.
● Judgment-Free Sexual Health Resources – Expert-backed content designed to educate and support users in making informed health decisions.
● Mental Health & Stress Management Tools – Thoughtfully designed resources to help users manage the emotional impact of an STI diagnosis.
Love Hurts isn’t just a platform—it’s a movement to destigmatize sexual health conversations and create a future where honesty, responsibility, and self-care go hand in hand. Visit Lovehurts.com to learn more and take control of your sexual health without fear, judgment, or shame.
About Love Hurts
Love Hurts is the first app-based sexual health notification platform to empower users to anonymously update partners with their STI status and remove the stigma from STI conversations. Fostering open communication, integrity, and kindness, Love Hurts is paving the way for a future where conversations about sexual health are normalized.
The Love Hurts app is available for download on IOS and Android the U.S. #loveresponsibly
For more information about Love Hurts, please visit www.lovehurts.com.
