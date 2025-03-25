PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer

Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's).