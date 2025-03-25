PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's).
Las Vegas, NV, March 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is attempting to accomplish something that has never been done in combat sports; She is looking to hold a World Championship in the sports of MMA and Boxing - simultaneously. While Combat sports Legend Holly Holm held multiple Boxing World titles and captured the UFC Belt, no fighter; male or female has held a MMA and Boxing World Championship at the same time.
Currently ranked 15th the World in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg has found a home in the Super Welterweight division after scoring a pair of KO victories in Colombia during the month of March that improved her professional Boxing record to 4-0 (3Ko's).
The current Professional Fighters League PFL MMA Champion, Cris Cyborg is expected to make her return to MMA and the PFL MMA Smart Cage sometime this fall, which would make a Crossover Mega Fight between MMA Great Cris Cyborg and Boxing legend Cecilia Braekhus possible for this winter.
When asked about the possibility of fighting Cecilia Braekhus, Cris Cyborg had this to say, "Cecilia is a legend in the sport of Boxing. in 2017 when I was UFC Champion I wanted to give fans this fight. We are both later in our careers but still competing at the top. I think a cross over fight between Cecilia Braekhus and myself is the type of event that will help elevate all Women Combat Sports. There is a big section of Female MMA fights who have not been introduced to Women's Boxing and vice versa. It would be an honor to face Cecilia Braekhus in the boxing ring. When you attract the female fan you inevitably attract the entire family"
A fight between Cris Cyborg and Cecilia Braekhus would be huge for Female Combat Sports. Cris Cyborg is the only fighter to hold 5 World Championship belts in the sport of MMA having captured the PFL MMA, Bellator, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce Championships. Cecilia Braekhus was the 1st female in any weight class to unify the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO World titles simultaneously.
