OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Option for Oil and HVAC Services, Marking a First in the Industry
On April 4, 2025, OilDash will roll out its new Buy Now, Pay Later feature, offering flexible payment plans for heating oil, HVAC, and burner services. Founded in 2019 by Joel Cineas, OilDash aims to simplify access to essential home services and ensure fast payouts to providers. Backed by strong investors, the platform is positioned as one of the first in its industry to introduce consumer financing at scale.
East Islip, NY, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OilDash has announced the completion and upcoming launch of its Buy Now, Pay Later feature, scheduled for public release on April 4, 2025. This development positions Oildash among the first platforms in the oil and HVAC industry to offer deferred payment options to customers.
Founded in 2019 by Joel Cineas as part of a long-term contingency plan called XT24, OilDash was built with the goal of simplifying access to essential heating services. The platform allows customers to purchase heating oil, HVAC equipment, or burner services and pay over time through structured installments.
"The goal has always been to make it easier for people to access necessary services when they need them most, especially when finances are tight," said Cineas. The platform consolidates heating oil ordering, HVAC purchases, and burner services in one place, eliminating the need for customers to make multiple calls to find service providers.
In addition to offering convenience for customers, the new payment model provides value to partnering businesses. Companies that use OilDash’s platform receive upfront payments rather than waiting weeks for transactions to process. According to Cineas, OilDash has partnered with established payment processors to ensure funds are deposited within three business days, with plans to reduce this timeline to 48 hours as the platform scales.
OilDash is backed by a group of private investors including McGerald B. Lezeau, Kristian A. Miller, Devonta D. Pierre, and Ethan Rios. The company plans to continue expanding its service offerings and technological infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the heating and HVAC sectors.
Contact
Joel Junior Cineas
1 833-645-3274
www.oildash.com
