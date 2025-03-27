OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Option for Oil and HVAC Services, Marking a First in the Industry

On April 4, 2025, OilDash will roll out its new Buy Now, Pay Later feature, offering flexible payment plans for heating oil, HVAC, and burner services. Founded in 2019 by Joel Cineas, OilDash aims to simplify access to essential home services and ensure fast payouts to providers. Backed by strong investors, the platform is positioned as one of the first in its industry to introduce consumer financing at scale.