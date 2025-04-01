NetQuest Adds JA4+ Fingerprinting Capabilities for Advanced Cyber Threat Detection and Encrypted Traffic Analysis

NetQuest Corporation, the market leading global provider of ultra-scale flow-based metadata generation and network intelligence solutions for cybersecurity visibility today announced support for JA4+ fingerprinting in its Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) product line. With the addition of JA4+ fingerprinting, NetQuest’s sensors are poised to further empower government defense and telco security teams with critical insights into encrypted traffic and facilitate robust threat hunting capabilities.