NetQuest Adds JA4+ Fingerprinting Capabilities for Advanced Cyber Threat Detection and Encrypted Traffic Analysis
NetQuest Corporation, the market leading global provider of ultra-scale flow-based metadata generation and network intelligence solutions for cybersecurity visibility today announced support for JA4+ fingerprinting in its Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) product line. With the addition of JA4+ fingerprinting, NetQuest’s sensors are poised to further empower government defense and telco security teams with critical insights into encrypted traffic and facilitate robust threat hunting capabilities.
Mount Laurel, NJ, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NetQuest Corporation, the market leading global provider of ultra-scale flow-based metadata generation and network intelligence solutions for cybersecurity visibility today announced support for JA4+ fingerprinting in its Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) product line. This upgrade reflects NetQuest’s commitment to advancing network visibility at scale for detecting escalating threats within encrypted network environments. With the addition of JA4+ fingerprinting, NetQuest’s sensors are poised to further empower government defense and telco security teams with critical insights into encrypted traffic and facilitate robust cyber threat hunting capabilities.
“By integrating JA4+ fingerprinting into NetQuest’s sensors, we are helping data scientists and network security teams by providing real-time contextual insights into encrypted network traffic sessions,” said Jesse Price, NetQuest CEO. “Threat hunting at nation-state scale requires deeper levels of network visibility including unsampled traffic accounting and access to enriched network telemetry. FoxIO’s development of the JA4+ fingerprint suite is accelerating the capabilities of the global threat hunting community and NetQuest is excited to offer this to teams responsible for defending mission-critical networks.”
Understanding JA4+ Fingerprinting: A Vital Tool for Cyber Threat Hunting
JA4+ fingerprinting, developed by cyber threat hunting leaders at FoxIO, is a specialized technique used in cybersecurity to identify unique characteristics within encrypted network traffic. Building on the JA3 methodology, a JA4 TLS client fingerprint contains a 36-character long fingerprint of the TLS Client Hello which is used to initiate a secure connection from clients. With the ability to detect and monitor encrypted traffic flows more effectively, JA4+ is especially valuable for identifying traffic originating from malware, command-and-control servers, or other unauthorized sources. The JA4+ fingerprint suite also includes fingerprinting of HTTP requests and the TCP 3-way handshake.
NetQuest SNS Product Line: Delivering Superior Network Visibility with JA4+ Fingerprinting
The NetQuest Streaming Network Sensor product line is designed to provide continuous, real-time streaming intelligence extracted from high-capacity network environments. These sensors enable visibility across east-west traffic in data centers and tier 1 telco environments, ensuring that potential cyber threats can be identified and addressed before they lead to significant harm.
By leveraging JA4+ fingerprinting, NetQuest’s sensors extend cyber threat hunting capabilities, offering several key benefits:
Enhanced Detection of Malicious Encrypted Traffic
JA4+ fingerprinting enables the SNS network sensors to more precisely identify encrypted traffic patterns indicative of potential malware, botnet attacks, phishing attempts, and command-and-control communications. This capability is crucial as many cyber attackers utilize encrypted channels to evade traditional network defenses. With JA4+, cybersecurity analysts can swiftly detect and address these hidden threats.
Preserving Data Privacy Via Encrypted Traffic Analysis
One of the challenges of analyzing encrypted traffic is the potential compromise of sensitive data through decryption processes. JA4+ fingerprinting bypasses this challenge by enabling behavior-based detection without decryption, ensuring that data privacy remains intact.
Increased Accuracy in Identifying Known Threats
By matching JA4+ fingerprints with established threat databases, NetQuest’s sensors enable threat hunting teams to quickly detect known malicious fingerprints, enabling faster responses to potential threats. JA4+ fingerprinting does not just provide value identifying threatening activity but can also be used to confirm traffic as benign. This increased accuracy helps security teams reduce the time spent on false positives and focus their efforts on true security concerns.
Scalability and Integration with Existing Security Infrastructure
The ability to generate JA4+ fingerprints in real-time and at terabit scale allows government defense and telco security teams to leverage the growing JA4+ user community without having to dedicate post-processing resource in the data lake. JA4+ fingerprinting support enables seamless integration with other cybersecurity tools and platforms that have incorporated JA4+ into their threat hunting playbook.
“JA4+ provides a suite of modular network fingerprints to facilitate scanning for threat actors, botnets detection, location tracking, reverse shell detection and more,” said John Althouse, Founder and CTO at FoxIO. “NetQuest’s support for JA4+ fingerprints in their sensor’s flow-based metadata immediately expands threat hunting capabilities for government defense agencies and telco security teams tasked with protecting large-scale networks.”
Scalable Network Visibility using JA4+ Fingerprints with NetQuest’s Streaming Network Sensors
The addition of JA4+ fingerprinting underscores NetQuest’s focus on providing clients with cutting-edge tools to detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats across complex, encrypted environments. The Streaming Network Sensor product line includes the SNS752, SNS754 and SNS1000 appliances supporting a range of 200G to 800G for network traffic metadata generation and intelligent packet filtering.
About NetQuest Corporation
NetQuest Corporation is a leading provider of high-performance network visibility and cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on enabling robust, real-time monitoring of high-speed networks, NetQuest empowers organizations to detect and respond to emerging threats across high-capacity networks. The company’s advanced technologies enable comprehensive visibility across distributed environments, helping government agencies and service providers secure their most valuable data and infrastructure.
For more information on NetQuest Corporation and the Streaming Network Sensor product line, please visit www.netquestcorp.com.
Contact
Zachary Ziobro
856-866-0860
https://netquestcorp.com
