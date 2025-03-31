Jacksonville-Based Music TV Series Could Premiere on the 2nd Most Watched Global Streaming Platform as Early as This Summer, Backed by VIPSquad Entertainment
The Jacksonville-based TV series will be centered around the city's annual mini-festival known for providing a platform for locally based music artists, creatives, fashion designers, and models, which will return for the 12th time this spring the weekend of April 10-13.
Jacksonville, FL, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Originally airing on the CW Network (WCWJ/CW17-Jacksonville) from 2014 to 2018, "Life & Grind" was one of the most watched regional cable TV programs in the northeast Florida/southeast Georgia region. The show featured regional talent as well as events, such as the VIPSquad Entertainment-sponsored annual Duval Spring Fest event, which is now in its 12th year. Earlier this week, executive producer Dez Nado, who is signed to VIPSquad Entertainment as an artist, producer, and executive officer, announced that the series will be making its return on the 2nd biggest global streaming platform (season 6), focusing on this year's iteration of Spring Fest.
“The in-person experience is unique, but that’s never all there is to Spring Fest,” Nado mentioned while listening to the newly released single “Make U Feel Good” from his upcoming 80s Tape album backed by VIPSquad Entertainment. The catchy single features a classic 80s Soul Train sample mixed with a NOLA-inspired bounce beat that lays the foundation for Dez's sultry lyrical serenade in an ode to body language of the feminine persuasion. He noted that everyone in attendance will have the chance to be featured on an upcoming docu-reality TV series he’s also producing, “My Life & Grind,” which will be taping during the Spring Fest event this year and is expected to premiere on Prime Video this summer.
The main events of the weekend will be held at The Social on the River, a new indoor/outdoor event venue located on the banks of the famed St. John’s (Arlington) River. Other Spring Fest events that weekend will be held at various other venues throughout the city.
Dez mentioned that those who attend Spring Fest this year should expect some “special guest surprises,” including some music industry insiders who will be visiting to check out some of the local performers and provide a networking opportunity for aspiring artists and music executives —adding to the anticipation that the annual event already generates on its own.
The event weekend kicks off on Thursday April 10 with a game night mixer for Spring Fest performers, designers, models, and VIPs, followed by the annual Spring Fest fashion show on Friday night at The Social on the River where guests can enjoy an 80s theme with a mix of classic 80s hip hop, R&B, reggae, and pop tunes plus current tunes inspired by the 80s while locally based designers showcase their latest looks as some of Duval’s very own runway models take to the floor-level catwalk.
The Friday event will be hosted by legendary local turntablist King Ron and kicks off with a vendor happy hour at 7pm where 4 local high school students will be awarded funds to help cover prom tux/dress rentals. Spring Fest founder Dez Nado, who is also a recording artist born and raised in Jacksonville, will also be releasing a new album that he says will be “heavily influenced by some of the best music from the 80s,” right on time for the 80s party. Coming off of a 2023 release that garnered 300,000+ streams, earning support from VH1 Love & Hip Hop’s Trina, and earning over a million combined streams since his 2019 hit Shoot Ya Shot, Dez mentioned that guests can expect a sneak peek of the upcoming album at the event.
The main event during the weekend will be the annual Community Block Party & Mic Madness Artist Showcase Tournament — a unique community-driven event where all ages are welcome to enjoy local food trucks and other local vendors while playing games, dancing to music provided by 93.3 The Beat’s DJ Kool-Aid, checking out a performing artist competition where locally based music artists go head-to-head tournament style until guests judges and the crowd choose a final top 2 who will receive prizes worth over $2,000 including a chance to perform at multiple events in Atlanta with hotel stay covered during the BET Hip Hop Awards weekend later this fall.
For event details including venue locations, times and more, visit https://DuvalSpringFest2025.eventbrite.com.
Contact:
J. Scott
323-379-2476
staff@VIPSquadNation.com
https://DuvalSpringFest2025.eventbrite.com
