Devonics Automation (Booth #4413) to Participate in Automate 2025, May 12–15, in Detroit, Michigan, USA
Devonics Automation will showcase collaborative robot (cobot) solutions designed to meet growing automation demands at the most influential automation event in the Americas.
San Diego, CA, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Devonics Automation, exclusive North American distributor of FAIRINO collaborative robots (cobots), is pleased to announce its participation in Automate 2025, the leading robotics and automation trade show in the Americas. The event will take place May 12–15, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, and Devonics/FAIRINO will exhibit at Booth #4413.
Devonics will feature a wide range of FAIRINO collaborative robots (cobots)—from 3kg to 20kg payload capacity — designed for applications in assembly, welding, packaging, inspection, and machine tending. As collaborative robot (cobot) adoption grows across industries, FAIRINO is emerging as one of the fastest-growing global players in industrial automation. Visitors to Booth #4413 can expect live demonstrations, hands-on interactions with hardware, and in-person discussions with automation engineers and application experts.
"Automation demand is accelerating in the U.S. as trade conditions evolve and reshoring gains momentum,” said Joe Faltas, Vice President of Devonics Automation. “We’re excited to bring FAIRINO’s proven technology to Automate 2025 and demonstrate how accessible, scalable collaborative robot (cobot) systems are transforming how American manufacturers work.”
Attendees will also learn about Devonics’ nationwide support structure, which includes over 200 certified robotic engineers across the U.S. Devonics will highlight its ability to provide end-to-end support, from initial system design to training, deployment, and long-term service.
Joe Faltas
(888) 993-9533
https://www.devonics.com/cobot
