Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level.
Wellsville, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Precision Armament, a leader in high-performance firearm accessories, proudly launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System, the latest innovation in precision-engineered firearm components.
Designed to address customer feedback and enhance muzzle device installation, the Gen 2 system introduces a new shim outer diameter (OD) and innovative adapters, offering unmatched versatility across all common thread sizes and barrel profiles.
“For years, the Accu-Washer® system, has set the industry benchmark for precise muzzle device alignment,” said Matt Vossler, co-CEO of Precision Armament. “With Gen 2, we’ve elevated that precision even further, offering enhanced flexibility, improved aesthetics and greater ease of installation—all while maintaining the single-shim accuracy that defines our product line.”
Key Benefits of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Shim System:
• Delivers precise muzzle device alignment with single-shim accuracy, eliminating guesswork.
• Expands compatibility to all common thread sizes and barrel profiles with new adapters that allow shooters to size up for a seamless connection.
• Crafted with a chamfered side to allow clearance for barrels with radiused thread shoulders.
• Now available in three optimized sizes—1/2” (.725”OD), 5/8” (.825”OD), and 3/4” (.925”OD)—for a perfect, tailored fit.
• Enhances durability with high-performance, heat-treated, 400 Series Stainless Steel construction.
• Improves aesthetics with innovative adapters for a clean, professional look.
• Ensures corrosion resistance with an oxide-blasted matte grey finish for long-lasting performance.
• Optimized for tactical, competitive, and hunting applications, meeting the needs of serious shooters.
• Simplifies installation for a streamlined, hassle-free alignment process.
About Precision Armament
Based in Wellsville, NY, Precision Armament is a premier manufacturer of high-end tactical firearm accessories, specializing in muzzle devices, scope rails, control accessories and recoil lugs. Every product is engineered with precision, durability and ergonomics in mind, ensuring unmatched reliability in the field. Through advanced FEA-optimized designs and multi- axis machining of exotic materials, Precision Armament continues to push the boundaries of firearm accessory innovation.
About Precision Armament
Based in Wellsville, NY, Precision Armament is a premier manufacturer of high-end tactical firearm accessories, specializing in muzzle devices, scope rails, control accessories and recoil lugs. Every product is engineered with precision, durability and ergonomics in mind, ensuring unmatched reliability in the field. Through advanced FEA-optimized designs and multi- axis machining of exotic materials, Precision Armament continues to push the boundaries of firearm accessory innovation.
Contact
Chuck Winkler
585-593-4975
precisionarmament.com
