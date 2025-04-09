ONELIFE Senior Living Assumes Management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, California
Onelife Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce it has assumed management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, a memory care community in Santa Rosa, California. The Vineyard, Onelife’s fifth California community, officially joined its growing portfolio on March 1, 2025, as the family-owned company responds to the state’s increasing need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
The community will soon be rebranded as The Reserve at Fountaingrove Memory Care, symbolizing a fresh start and renewed commitment to exceptional care for residents living with Alzheimer’s and other memory-related conditions.
This latest acquisition brings Onelife’s portfolio to 15 communities, including five in California. Following an early 2024 merger with Ally Senior Living, Onelife has more than doubled its number of properties in just six months. This expansion aligns with the organization’s mission to meet the growing demand for specialized memory care services across the state.
“The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care will be our fifth community in California,” said Dan Williams, CEO of ONELIFE Senior Living. “We are committed to expanding in California, where approximately 720,000 individuals aged 65 and older were living with Alzheimer's disease in 2023. With this number expected to reach nearly 1.2 million by 2030, Onelife is focused on meeting the growing need for specialized memory care.”
Living and Care Options
The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care is a premier residential community dedicated to supporting individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory-related conditions. Residents benefit from a secure and nurturing environment where personalized care, thoughtfully designed spaces, and enriching daily activities foster comfort, dignity, and a true sense of belonging.
The Vineyard offers a variety of floor plans, including private and neighbor suites, allowing families to select the option that best suits their loved one's preferences and budget. With no buy-in fees or long-term lease commitments, The Vineyard at Fountaingrove provides families with the flexibility and peace of mind they deserve. Nestled in the scenic Fountaingrove neighborhood of Santa Rosa, the community combines comfort and care to create a welcoming home for all residents.
Resident Safety and Staff
The Vineyard prioritizes resident safety and independence, with caregivers available 24/7 and a licensed nurse overseeing care daily. Call systems provide added security, while weekly housekeeping and personal laundry services enhance convenience for residents.
Activities and Amenities
The Vineyard offers a vibrant lifestyle with personalized activities that promote joy and connection. Residents enjoy music and art therapy, fitness classes, interactive games, and social gatherings designed to support cognitive and physical well-being. Thoughtfully designed amenities include built-in storage, hardwood-style flooring, garden views, and home-cooked meals served in spacious neighborhood kitchens. With 24-hour staff availability and an on-site salon and barbershop, The Vineyard ensures comfort and care every day.
To contact Onelife or schedule a tour at The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care, visit www.reservefountaingrove.com.
About ONELIFE
Founded in 2009, Denver-based Onelife Senior Living is a family-owned developer and operator of a growing collection of independent, assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors with the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives.
Lesley Yanak
206-499-9898
onelifeseniorliving.com
Welcome Area at The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care
A warm and inviting welcome area greets residents and families at The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care, setting the tone for a community rooted in comfort and compassion.
Spacious Private Apartment at The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care
Thoughtfully designed private apartments provide residents with a sense of independence, featuring cozy layouts, natural light, and easy access to community amenities.
Activity Area at The Vineyard at Fountaingrove Memory Care
Residents enjoy engaging programs and social connection in the vibrant activity area, designed to support wellness, creativity, and meaningful daily experiences.