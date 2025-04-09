ONELIFE Senior Living Assumes Management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, California

Onelife Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce it has assumed management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, a memory care community in Santa Rosa, California. The Vineyard, Onelife’s fifth California community, officially joined its growing portfolio on March 1, 2025, as the family-owned company responds to the state’s increasing need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care.