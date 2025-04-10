Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj Named Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Ramon, CA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj of San Ramon, California has been named Woman of the Month for April 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the beauty and cosmetics industry. She will be featured in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj
Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj is the founder of OYU Botanica (formerly OYU Cosmetics), a company specializing in eco-friendly and cruelty-free skin and hair products. As an entrepreneur and author, Davaadorj has established herself as a prominent figure in the sustainable beauty industry.
Davaadorj’s commitment to authenticity and innovation has led to multiple recognitions, including the Universal Global Green Beauty Award 2024, Beauty Shortlist Awards 2022, and inclusion in 100 Success Women in Business 2024. She is also recognized in Marquis Who's Who and was featured in "30 TEDx Talks that have made impact in this Century - Editor pick." As a business consultant, Davaadorj mentors startups and established businesses in tech, funding strategy, and growth execution. She has also authored four books: "Amazon Selling Mastery," "FitFast: The Power of Intermittent Fasting," "Unlock Yourself: Thrive in Any Circumstance," and "Fasting Book."
Looking to the future, Davaadorj plans to expand OYU Botanica globally while advancing the company's AI-driven skin analysis technology and launching new sustainable skincare products. She remains committed to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and advocating for women's empowerment in business.
"I am truly honored to be recognized as P.O.W.E.R.’s Woman of the Month for April 2025. Being part of this incredible network of high-achieving, driven women has been an inspiring and empowering experience. P.O.W.E.R. provides a valuable platform that not only acknowledges women’s accomplishments but also fosters meaningful connections and opportunities for growth,” said Davaadorj. “As an entrepreneur dedicated to sustainability and innovation in the beauty industry, I deeply appreciate P.O.W.E.R.’s commitment to celebrating women across diverse fields and amplifying their impact. Their support and recognition motivate women like myself to continue pushing boundaries, mentoring others, and creating lasting change in our industries.”
Tugs-Oyun holds a B.A. in international relations from SFS in 2006) and an M.B.A. in finance from Golden Gate University in 2010.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
