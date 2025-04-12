Vinylthon 2025 Coming This Weekend, with Joey Santiago of the Pixies as Ambassador
Over 230 Radio Stations to Honor the Timeless Appeal of Vinyl with Exclusive Content from Top Artists
Warwick, NY, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vinylthon 2025 is set to take place this weekend, on April 12 & 13, marking the 10th anniversary of this beloved radio event. Over 230 radio stations worldwide will join in for an electrifying celebration of the vinyl format. This year’s Vinylthon ambassador is none other than Joey Santiago, co-founder and guitarist of the legendary Pixies.
“I like the ritual of it,” said Santiago. “Visiting the record store, your mom-and-pops, it’s great. And once they get to know you, they’ll know your style,” adds Santiago. Listening to music on vinyl is a daily activity for Santiago. “It’s part of my social routine where I start the morning with a record! I grab my tea, listen to a whole record, and it gives me a break.” As ambassador for the event, Santiago has recorded an exclusive interview that will be broadcast on participating radio stations. The Pixies recently released a new album, The Night the Zombies Came, last year, and are set to shortly go on tour in Europe and the USA.
Organized by the non-profit, College Radio Foundation, Vinylthon is open to all radio stations, both commercial and non-commercial, as a celebration of vinyl’s enduring appeal. Participating stations that broadcast at least 24 hours of vinyl-only content will receive the prestigious 2025 Golden Slipmat Award, recognizing their dedication to keeping the vinyl tradition alive. For the first time ever, stations that go all-vinyl for 48 hours will be honored with the inaugural 2025 Diamond Slipmat Award, sponsored by Glowtronics.
In addition to Santiago’s participation, Vinylthon 2025 will feature exclusive radio content from acclaimed artists, including Corduroy Brown, The Lone Bellow, Josh Ritter, Joss Stone, and more, making this year’s event a must-listen for music fans.
Vinylthon is not just about celebrating vinyl; it is also a charity event. Money raised from Vinylthon goes toward student scholarships for those aspiring to work in the radio industry after graduation, ensuring the future of broadcasting remains strong and vibrant.
“We are thrilled to see Vinylthon grow each year, with more stations embracing the unique magic of vinyl,” said Dr. Rob Quicke, founder of Vinylthon, and Director of W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University. “This event is about more than music—it’s about community, connection, and supporting the next generation of radio broadcasters. It’s not too late for stations to participate!”
For more information, visit www.vinylthon.com. To see participating stations: https://www.vinylthon.com/stations. For media interviews: Rob Quicke: rob@collegeradioday.com.
Rob Quicke
973-356-7631
www.collegeradio.org
