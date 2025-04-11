A2 Bikes Remains Committed to Accessibility Amid Tariff Increases
A2 Bikes, a Portland, Oregon, Bicycle company has pledged to not raise their prices until the end of the cycling season despite rising tariffs.
Portland, OR, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A2 Bikes, a leading provider of high-quality triathlon and all-road bikes, has announced that it will not be raising prices in response to the recent tariff increases imposed on bikes by the U.S. government. This decision underscores A2 Bikes’ ongoing commitment to making cycling accessible for everyone, particularly for those passionate about participating in triathlons and cycling events.
Recent tariff hikes have raised import duties on bicycles by as much as 56%, significantly increasing costs across the industry. While many companies are passing these price increases onto consumers, A2 Bikes is taking a stand to ensure affordability remains a cornerstone of its mission. The company has proactively locked in current pricing until the end of the season, giving customers peace of mind during a time of economic uncertainty.
“A2 Bikes was originally founded to enable more people to get involved in triathlon and cycling. We remain committed to that mission today as much as we were in 2016,” said AJ Alley, founder of A2 Bikes. “We believe that if more people can participate in cycling, triathlon, and endurance sports, it will be a better world. By maintaining our current pricing despite rising costs, we aim to support our community and encourage participation in the events we all love.”
A2 Bikes’ decision not only supports individual cyclists but also strengthens local cycling communities by removing financial barriers that could deter participation in endurance sports. Customers can continue to enjoy high-quality bikes like the SP designed for triathletes seeking performance at an affordable price, or the versatile Rogue All Road, perfect for riders exploring new terrains.
The company invites cycling enthusiasts and potential buyers to explore its range of bikes without worrying about escalating costs. With a focus on empowering cyclists of all levels, A2 Bikes remains dedicated to providing tools and support necessary for success—whether you’re training for your first triathlon or tackling challenging all-road adventures.
For more information about A2 Bikes and its commitment to affordability, please visit www.A2Bikes.com.
About A2 Bikes
A2 Bikes is dedicated to providing high-quality bicycles and accessories tailored for cycling enthusiasts of all levels. Founded in 2016 with a mission to make endurance sports more accessible, A2 Bikes combines innovative design with affordability to inspire and support individuals on their cycling journeys. Through excellent products and customer service, A2 Bikes continues to foster a vibrant community of riders who share a passion for adventure and performance.
Darren Scorser
541-604-8943
www.a2bikes.com
