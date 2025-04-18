AmpleHarvest.org Steps Up to Aid LA Fire Victims

In response to the fires in Los Angeles, AmpleHarvest.org is mobilizing home and community gardeners to donate fresh produce to local food pantries and relief centers. The initiative aims to combat hunger and reduce food waste by partnering with local growers. Founder Gary Oppenheimer emphasizes community involvement, urging gardeners to contribute surplus produce for immediate relief. It promotes sustainability and seeks collaboration from community members, businesses, and non-profits.