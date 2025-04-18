AmpleHarvest.org Steps Up to Aid LA Fire Victims
In response to the fires in Los Angeles, AmpleHarvest.org is mobilizing home and community gardeners to donate fresh produce to local food pantries and relief centers. The initiative aims to combat hunger and reduce food waste by partnering with local growers. Founder Gary Oppenheimer emphasizes community involvement, urging gardeners to contribute surplus produce for immediate relief. It promotes sustainability and seeks collaboration from community members, businesses, and non-profits.
Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to the devastating fires that swept through Los Angeles in January, AmpleHarvest.org is encouraging and enabling home and community gardeners in the region to provide much-needed support to the affected communities. As families face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives, AmpleHarvest.org is committed to alleviating food insecurity by facilitating the donation of fresh produce to local food pantries and relief centers from gardeners in the region.
AmpleHarvest.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing surplus produce from home and community gardens to combat hunger, is partnering with local growers to ensure a steady supply of fresh fruits and vegetables reaches those in need. By connecting gardeners with nearby food pantries, the organization is helping to bridge the gap between abundance and need in these challenging times.
Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org, emphasized the importance of community involvement in recovery efforts. “In the wake of such overwhelming loss, it is crucial for us to come together and support one another,” said Oppenheimer. “By donating surplus garden produce, we not only provide immediate relief to families in need but also foster a spirit of resilience and hope within the community.”
AmpleHarvest.org encourages gardeners to visit AmpleHarvest.org to find local food pantries in eager for the fresh produce donations. This innovative solution not only addresses immediate hunger but also reduces food waste and promotes sustainable practices.
Yvonne Savio of GardeningInLA.net explained how LA gardeners are prepared to help. “Los Angeles area gardeners individually and as members of numerous organizations help myriad other 'beginning' gardeners to enjoy the healthful benefits of gardening activities through sharing their expertise and plants from their gardens as well as the resulting vegetables and fruits.”
The organization is calling on community members, businesses, and other non-profits to join in this effort by spreading the word to support the ongoing relief operations.
For more information on how you can assist in the relief efforts, please visit AmpleHarvest.org or contact the organization directly.
About AmpleHarvest.org:
AmpleHarvest.org is a national non-profit organization that connects gardeners with local food pantries to reduce food waste and fight hunger. Through its innovative platform, AmpleHarvest.org empowers individuals to make a tangible difference in their communities by sharing their harvests with those in need.
AmpleHarvest.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing surplus produce from home and community gardens to combat hunger, is partnering with local growers to ensure a steady supply of fresh fruits and vegetables reaches those in need. By connecting gardeners with nearby food pantries, the organization is helping to bridge the gap between abundance and need in these challenging times.
Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org, emphasized the importance of community involvement in recovery efforts. “In the wake of such overwhelming loss, it is crucial for us to come together and support one another,” said Oppenheimer. “By donating surplus garden produce, we not only provide immediate relief to families in need but also foster a spirit of resilience and hope within the community.”
AmpleHarvest.org encourages gardeners to visit AmpleHarvest.org to find local food pantries in eager for the fresh produce donations. This innovative solution not only addresses immediate hunger but also reduces food waste and promotes sustainable practices.
Yvonne Savio of GardeningInLA.net explained how LA gardeners are prepared to help. “Los Angeles area gardeners individually and as members of numerous organizations help myriad other 'beginning' gardeners to enjoy the healthful benefits of gardening activities through sharing their expertise and plants from their gardens as well as the resulting vegetables and fruits.”
The organization is calling on community members, businesses, and other non-profits to join in this effort by spreading the word to support the ongoing relief operations.
For more information on how you can assist in the relief efforts, please visit AmpleHarvest.org or contact the organization directly.
About AmpleHarvest.org:
AmpleHarvest.org is a national non-profit organization that connects gardeners with local food pantries to reduce food waste and fight hunger. Through its innovative platform, AmpleHarvest.org empowers individuals to make a tangible difference in their communities by sharing their harvests with those in need.
Contact
AmpleHarvest.orgContact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
Categories