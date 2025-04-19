Author Joe Owens Releases "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging"

Aging isn’t about slowing down—it’s about gearing up for the best years of your life. In his latest book, "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging," veteran author Joe Owens shares his 15-year journey of defying aging norms—and proves that Baby Boomers don’t have to fade into the background.