Author Joe Owens Releases "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging"
Aging isn’t about slowing down—it’s about gearing up for the best years of your life. In his latest book, "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging," veteran author Joe Owens shares his 15-year journey of defying aging norms—and proves that Baby Boomers don’t have to fade into the background.
Clearwater, FL, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Book Challenges Baby Boomers to Reclaim Their Health, Vitality, and Joy in Aging. Author Joe Owens Releases "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging."
Aging isn’t about slowing down—it’s about gearing up for the best years of your life. In his latest book, "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging, veteran author Joe Owens shares his 15-year journey of defying aging norms—and proves that Baby Boomers don’t have to fade into the background.
After a life-changing cardiac event in his late 50s, Owens refused to accept the usual prescriptions for decline. Instead, he transformed his health naturally—trading medications for daily runs, workouts, and an active lifestyle. Now 75 and thriving, he shares his blueprint for vibrant aging through a mix of humor, personal stories, and practical strategies.
“Too many Boomers think aging means decline, but it doesn’t have to,” says Owens. “With the right mindset, good habits, and a little rock ‘n’ roll spirit, we can stay fit, engaged, and relevant. 'Feelin’ Groovy' is for anyone who wants to age without fear—and have a good time doing it.”
Aging with Energy, Joy, and Purpose Packed with real-life wisdom and science-backed insights, Feelin’ Groovy covers:
· How to stay physically strong without extreme workouts
· The mental shifts that make aging an adventure, not a burden
· The role of humor, music, and social connection in longevity
· Why staying professionally and creatively engaged keeps you young
· Practical daily habits that promote energy, resilience, and fulfillment
About the Author: A Life of Reinvention
Joe Owens is no stranger to reinvention. His career has spanned the music, video game, and sports industries, working with Rock Legends and Baseball Hall of Famers. He has provided marketing expertise for video game giants and written multiple books—including Welcome to the Jungle, a guide to the music industry from HarperCollins, MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market on mental health in real estate, and has recently turned his focus to independent film production.
Beyond his professional life, Owens maintains an unconventional, high-energy lifestyle. At 75, he still power-walks or runs daily, lifts weights, and even works part-time in the warehouse of his son’s automotive—proving that movement is medicine.
He’s also launching a new historical crime series, The Investigations of Augustus Blythe, which revives real-life unsolved cases from the Victorian era, premiering later this year.
Media and Event Opportunities Joe Owens is available for:
· TV, radio, and podcast interviews on aging, reinvention, and lifelong wellness
· Book signings, speaking engagements, and community events
· Workshops & seminars on active aging and mindset shifts for Boomers
Where to Get 'Feelin’ Groovy'
Paperback release: April 24, 2025: Amazon and other online book retailers.
E-Book available now on Amazon.
Aging isn’t about slowing down—it’s about gearing up for the best years of your life. In his latest book, "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging, veteran author Joe Owens shares his 15-year journey of defying aging norms—and proves that Baby Boomers don’t have to fade into the background.
After a life-changing cardiac event in his late 50s, Owens refused to accept the usual prescriptions for decline. Instead, he transformed his health naturally—trading medications for daily runs, workouts, and an active lifestyle. Now 75 and thriving, he shares his blueprint for vibrant aging through a mix of humor, personal stories, and practical strategies.
“Too many Boomers think aging means decline, but it doesn’t have to,” says Owens. “With the right mindset, good habits, and a little rock ‘n’ roll spirit, we can stay fit, engaged, and relevant. 'Feelin’ Groovy' is for anyone who wants to age without fear—and have a good time doing it.”
Aging with Energy, Joy, and Purpose Packed with real-life wisdom and science-backed insights, Feelin’ Groovy covers:
· How to stay physically strong without extreme workouts
· The mental shifts that make aging an adventure, not a burden
· The role of humor, music, and social connection in longevity
· Why staying professionally and creatively engaged keeps you young
· Practical daily habits that promote energy, resilience, and fulfillment
About the Author: A Life of Reinvention
Joe Owens is no stranger to reinvention. His career has spanned the music, video game, and sports industries, working with Rock Legends and Baseball Hall of Famers. He has provided marketing expertise for video game giants and written multiple books—including Welcome to the Jungle, a guide to the music industry from HarperCollins, MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market on mental health in real estate, and has recently turned his focus to independent film production.
Beyond his professional life, Owens maintains an unconventional, high-energy lifestyle. At 75, he still power-walks or runs daily, lifts weights, and even works part-time in the warehouse of his son’s automotive—proving that movement is medicine.
He’s also launching a new historical crime series, The Investigations of Augustus Blythe, which revives real-life unsolved cases from the Victorian era, premiering later this year.
Media and Event Opportunities Joe Owens is available for:
· TV, radio, and podcast interviews on aging, reinvention, and lifelong wellness
· Book signings, speaking engagements, and community events
· Workshops & seminars on active aging and mindset shifts for Boomers
Where to Get 'Feelin’ Groovy'
Paperback release: April 24, 2025: Amazon and other online book retailers.
E-Book available now on Amazon.
Contact
Joe Owens BooksContact
Joe Owens
310-721-8391
joeowensbooks.com
feelingroovybooks.com
Joe Owens
310-721-8391
joeowensbooks.com
feelingroovybooks.com
Categories